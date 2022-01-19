What to Know Use the driver software from your graphics card manufacturer to select a refresh rate higher than 60 Hz.

Use the Custom Resolution Utility to add a higher refresh rate to Window's Advanced Display Settings and then adjust your monitor using those settings.

You can not overclock a monitor manufactured with a maximum refresh rate of 60 Hz.



The standard refresh rate of most monitors today is 60 Hz. For most people, this refresh rate is adequate, but for gamers, knowing how to overclock a monitor up to 75 Hz can create a more responsive and smooth gaming experience.

Is It Worth It to Overclock My Monitor?

The default refresh rate of 60 Hz means your monitor is refreshing the image on the screen at a rate of 60 times every second. If the image on your screen isn't changing rapidly, then you won't really notice a more rapid refresh rate.

However, when it comes to video games where there's lots of animated graphics moving across the screen quickly, even a 25% increase in refresh rate will be very noticeable.

Your display's refresh rate is controlled by the driver software controlling your graphics card. Most modern graphics cards have the ability to refresh faster than 60 Hz, but 60 Hz is the default setting. This means overclocking your monitor only requires a small settings change. How you change that setting depends on the brand of your graphics card.

How Do I Enable Overclocking My Monitor?

You'll need to check your graphics card model first. Once you have this in hand, use the appropriate steps below to increase the refresh rate for your display.



Increase Refresh Rate With Graphics Card Software

Nvidia, AMD, and other graphics cards often come with their own software to you customize the graphics card settings. From here you'll be able to overclock your monitor if you want to.



Select the Start menu on your computer and type the model of your graphics card. You should see a Settings app appear in the menu of available apps. Select this Settings app to launch it. Your graphics card software should have a Display area where you can see and adjust display settings. Find the display you want to adjust. In AMD Radeon settings software, there is a Custom Resolutions section where you can select Create to adjust that display's refresh rate. Fine the Refresh Rate (Hz) setting and adjust this up to 75 Hz. Select Save when you're done for your new settings to take effect. Can you overclock a 60 Hz monitor to 120 Hz? Monitors are manufactured to handle a maximum refresh rate. You can determine this maximum by checking the manufacturer's website for the make and model of your display. If the display isn't capable of any refresh rate higher than 60 Hz, you can't overclock that monitor. Some graphics card software lets you customize display settings by applications. There is often even a gaming section where you can select specific games to configure custom display settings. This means you can overclock your monitor only while you're playing specific games.

Increase Refresh Rate With Custom Resolution Utility

Another easy way to overclock your monitor and increase its refresh rate is using free software called Custom Resolution Utility (CRU). This utility will add your preferred higher refresh rate to Window's Advanced Display Settings so you can adjust the monitor to that higher setting.