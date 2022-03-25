News > Software & Apps Overcast Redesign Makes Podcast Management Easier Update currently available from the Apple App Store By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 25, 2022 02:13PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Podcast app Overcast is getting a major redesign to its home page, plus some new highly requested features and fixes. Upon downloading the 2022.2 update, you'll see stronger visual indicators for playlists and recently played podcasts on the home page. The new features include a Mark as Played option for episodes and customizable color options for the app's themes. Overcast You can customize each of the front page playlists by changing its color and icon with over 3,000 SF Symbols to choose from. These symbols meld perfectly with the San Francisco font, the standard font used on all of Apple's platforms. The font has also been changed to a rounder variant that is said to be easier to read and to "match the personality of the app." Recently released podcasts will now be posted on the home screen, and you can pin episodes to the top for later listening. Mark as Played allows listeners to mark an episode they've already heard, and you can create playlists for Starred, Downloaded, and In Progress podcasts. Light and dark themes have a customizable tint color from a basic red to lavender. Overcast The update also fixes issues with the unreliability of background downloads, CarPlay lists, and problems with detecting episode duration. You can download the update from the Apple App Store. There are also plans for additional changes like overhauling the now-playing and individual-podcast screens, but details on those changes are not available yet. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit