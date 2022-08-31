News > Smart & Connected Life OtterBox Will Now Charge Your Devices in Addition to Keeping Them Safe The company just launched a slew of chargers and cables By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 12:24PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming OtterBox is primarily known for heavy-duty phone cases, but the company has just launched a whole bunch of charging accessories for phones and other gadgets. The company’s new Premium Pro Power line of wall and car chargers ship in three sizes: 72 watts, 60 watts, and 30 watts. The two larger options are powerful enough to charge a standard laptop, while the 30-watt models are designed for Apple phones and tablets, as they ship with a quick-charging USB-C cable that gets an iPhone to over 50 percent in a half hour. OtterBox One of the primary selling points of these chargers is they only take up one outlet, allowing people to stack two on a single outlet or arrange multiple units on a power strip. They also feature gallium nitride (GaN) technology, which is known to outperform silicon-based devices when it comes to thermal stability, charging efficiency, and general durability. For your 3-in-1 needs, OtterBox has prepped a new MagSafe charging stand, too, complete with an integrated fast-charge Apple Watch dock, a Qi wireless charger for AirPods, and a 15-watt charge pad for iPhones. Finally, the company has debuted a spate of high-grade cables for charging and connecting. These OtterBox Premium Pro Cables have been flex-tested 30,000 times, according to the company, and have been designed to resist fraying at weak points. They're also braided for a neat look and include magnetic snaps for easy cable management. Yay, cable management! These charging devices and cables are available now at prices ranging from $20 to $80, depending on configurations. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit