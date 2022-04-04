News > Smart & Connected Life Origin Wants to Get You Into Virtual Real Estate But why, tho? By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 4, 2022 02:39PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Buying a home in the real world has gotten increasingly difficult in recent years, so why not go virtual? That’s just what virtual real estate marketplace Origin lets you do. The newly-announced service will provide a place for users to buy, sell, and trade land in the metaverse, sold as NFTs, as announced via an official press release. Origin Origin offers multichain functionality, meaning it allows for land trading across multiple blockchains and metaverse worlds, all from a single hub. Believe it or not, this is something that has not existed until now, with users forced to circumvent various metaverse platforms to purchase virtual real estate. The service works similarly to real estate speculation platforms, acting as an intermediary between buyers and sellers. The end goal is to bring together the many disparate metaverse real estate vendors under one roof. “The demand for metaverse land is continually growing,” Origin founder Fred Greene said in the press release. “What the market needs is a single source of data. A reliable platform that simplifies the purchasing of land while providing buyers and sellers with all the information they need to navigate the process.” The technology is still patent-pending and has yet to officially launch, but Origin plans on branching out into real-world land trading at some point, with sales conducted as NFTs through a licensed brokerage. The company is also building its own metaverse destination. Users looking to get in on the ground floor of this venture can purchase ORIGINMV tokens via this official link. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit