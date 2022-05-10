How to Organize Your Nintendo Switch Games Into Groups

What to Know Open All Software from the Home menu and press L .

from the menu and press . Choose Create Group, select titles, and enter a name for the group. Pick OK to save.



This article shows you how to access Groups, as well as how to use it to create folders for your games on a Nintendo Switch.



In order to access groups, make sure your Nintendo Switch console has been updated to version 14.0.0 or later.

Can You Create Folders on Switch?

Yes, although on the Nintendo Switch they're called Groups. The Switch lets you organize your games library into groups, so you can sort titles by genre, release year, or any criteria you like. That said, it’s easy to miss the Groups functionality since it’s a bit buried in the Switch’s Home menu.



If you have 12 or more software titles saved on your Nintendo Switch, you can access the All Software menu to create folders (Groups).

You can create up to 100 groups, with a maximum of 200 titles per group (you can add the same game to multiple groups).

If you have less than 12 software titles but still want to create groups, you can download free software such as demos and apps from the Nintendo eShop to expand your library. Demos and apps can also be added to groups.

Follow the steps below to access the Groups feature:



Open the Home menu, then scroll all the way to the right and select All Software. Press the L button on your controller to access Groups. Click Create New Group. Select the software you’d like to add to the group (a blue checkmark will appear next to highlighted titles) and hit Next or the + button to continue. Arrange the order of games in your group by selecting a title with the A button and moving it to a desired arrangement with the control stick. Click Next when finished. Enter a name for the group and click OK. To access your group at any time, navigate to All Software and click the L button to open Groups. Click Create New Group in the top-right corner to start assembling a new folder.

How Do I Organize My Nintendo Switch Games?

Your Nintendo Switch displays the 12 most recent titles you’ve played on the Home menu, with the rest of your games stored under the All Software tab.

From the All Software menu, you can sort your games into groups or apply filters to change how titles are arranged.

Here’s how to apply filters to the All Software page:



Open All Software and press the R button to access the Sort/Filter menu. Select a sort and/or filter option by pressing the A button to check it off. Your software should now be displayed under the new parameters.

Where Are Game Files Stored on Switch?

Game files are stored on your Nintendo Switch’s internal memory by default. The standard and Lite models have 32GB of internal storage, while the Switch OLED has 64GB. All Switch support expanded storage of up to 2TB through microSDHC or microSDXC cards.

The Groups feature will display all software files currently stored on both your Switch’s internal storage and memory card, as well as titles you may have deleted to free up space.

However, it’s possible not all titles you have purchased will be displayed in your library, which means you won’t be able to add them to a Group unless you download them again.



Add Deleted Games to Groups on a Nintendo Switch

Here's how to add games to groups if you had deleted the games previously.

Navigate to All Software from the Home menu. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and select Redownload Software. Sign into your Nintendo eShop account. Select the title you’d like to redownload by clicking the orange Download icon. Once your download is complete, the game should now be available under the Groups tab.