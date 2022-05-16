News > Software & Apps Order Pizza With Your Mind Using Domino's New AR App Available for Android and iOS By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 16, 2022 12:19PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Domino's has launched a new ordering app with a unique AR experience made in conjunction with the Netflix series Stranger Things. It's called the Domino's Mind Ordering app, and it puts you in Eleven's shoes, a character with mind control powers in a derelict laboratory set in the Stranger Things world. The app is an AR game where you order a pizza by lifting a pizza box with your mind. Dominos/Netflix The way it works is the app is connected to your Domino's account. On Domino's website, you can set a pizza as an Easy Order for quick checkouts, and this is what you order via the AR app. Domino's Mind Ordering has facial recognition and eye-tracking features which allow you to 'use' telekinesis via facial expressions and head movements. Also on the app are various Easter Eggs pertaining to Stranger Things, such as the 20-sided die used by characters in the show. You'll also be able to explore the lab your character is in as part of the experience. Domino's/Netflix As you may have guessed, the app serves as a marketing vehicle for the Stranger Things season four debut on May 27. Domino's Mind Ordering app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store with small restrictions. Mind Ordering requires Android 9 or higher to work on Android phones, and for Apple devices, iOS 11 or later is needed. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit