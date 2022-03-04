The 10 Best Ways to Optimize Windows 10

From simple hardware additions to Windows configurations to routine maintenance, there are some measures you can try to optimize your current setup. Here's how to get the most out of your PC while spending the least.

Before you spend a single dollar on a new, higher-performant Windows-based PC, take the time to make sure your current one is running the best it can.

01 of 10 Restart Your PC It may seem like an old joke: "turn it off, then turn it back on again." But the reason people have heard this so often is that there's truth to it. Over time lots of digital cruft accumulates in your PC's memory, from poorly-developed apps that don't clear the memory they use to malware. Restarting your PC will clear some of this, at least temporarily.

02 of 10 Add RAM urric/Getty Images While updates to hardware components are more involved than simply clicking some buttons, they can bring about the best results. One of the easiest is increasing your machine's Random Access Memory (RAM). The more RAM your computer has, the more data, including running programs and dealing with files, it can handle simultaneously. So if you have the budget, buying and installing some additional RAM can boost your performance big time. Check out this guide to checking your PC's RAM compatibility to see what type you need. Then head over to our buyer's guides to desktop RAM or laptop RAM for guidance on how much you need.

03 of 10 Upgrade to an SSD Roman Budnyi/Getty Images Older machines may still be equipped with mechanical hard drives, which can not only struggle as they age, they can never compete with the speed of SSDs. These drives contain magnetic platters with a reader (much like a record needle), which has to move across them to read and write data. In contrast, more modern Solid State Drives (SSDs) hold data in cells that are accessed electronically. That makes any operation, from reading a program into RAM so it can launch, to rendering out your latest YouTube video, many times faster. First, take a peek at our overview of the different drive types. Then follow this guide to cloning your existing hard drive to an SSD to make it your main drive.

04 of 10 Disable Start-Up Programs One possible reason your PC starts to lag over time could be some programs you've installed open on startup. They may sit in the system tray and never show themselves, but they still use processing power and RAM. Making sure you're only running the apps you use means you're saving those resources to be available for other apps. Use the toggles on the Settings > Apps > Startup screen to turn the applications you don't use regularly Off. Don't worry; you can always come back and set them to auto-start again if you find you're missing them.

05 of 10 Adjust Power Profile You may think something called "Power Profile" would only be necessary for battery-powered laptops. The "power" you experience from your PC is a function of how many bits of data it moves through its innards, from processor to RAM to storage or network and vice versa. And the faster it does this, the more electrical power it consumes. If you have a laptop, click on the battery indicator in the system tray, where you can use a slider to set your PC's power level. For desktop devices, open the Control Panel, select Power Options, and make sure the highest-performance option is selected.

06 of 10 Keep Your PC Updated
It's important to make sure you keep current with updates for your PC, as they include improvements to performance, security, and functionality. There are three main areas to consider for keeping up-to-date: Windows Updates: Open the Settings app, select Update & Security > Windows Update, and if any updates are ready, click Install now.

Driver Updates: From the same screen, click View all optional updates, which can install updated hardware drivers.

Application Updates: The method for updating applications is different, but as a rule, if you see a notification for an update, install it as soon as you can.

07 of 10 Run an Antivirus Scan Malicious software can cause your machine to run slower, either because it's a setup process to use your resources for nefarious activities or for the sole purpose of making your life difficult. Regularly running your antivirus can ensure these bad actors are removed and your machine runs at top speed.

Don't forget to apply any antivirus-related updates presented to you. Antivirus is software too, and it's only as smart as the latest batch of virus definitions it's received from its developer.

08 of 10 Disable Windows Visual Effects One of the most processing-intensive tasks a computer can do is rendering graphics. If you don't have a dedicated graphics chip in your machine, using Windows Visual Effects can cost you overall performance. You can adjust these settings by going to the Settings app, selecting System > About, then clicking on the Advanced system settings link on the right. In the System Properties dialog, select the Advanced tab, and click the Settings button under Performance. Here you can elect to Adjust for best performance (note how it turns all effects off).

09 of 10 Increase the Size of the Page File The Windows Page File is where the operating system stores temporary data typically stored in RAM. The process of "paging" is when Windows moves data between this file and the RAM, depending on which application or service is the most "processing-intensive" at the moment. Increasing the size gives Windows more space to stash this temporary data and can help improve stability and prevent crashes. From the System Properties dialog, click Settings under Performance, then switch to the Advanced tab. Under Virtual Memory, click the Change button, and make your adjustments in the Virtual Memory dialog.