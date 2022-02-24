OPPO's New Find X5 Series Smartphones Are Coming Soon

OPPO has revealed its next flagship smartphone series, the Find X5, which boasts 4K Ultra night video (among other features) and will be available soon.

Today's video presentation introduced both the OPPO Find X5 and the OPPO Find X5 Pro, with the Find X5 Pro being the somewhat more advanced (and costly) of the two models. It has the kind of features you'd expect from a 'Pro' model, like a slightly larger display with a higher resolution, increased RAM, and a better GPU.

OPPO

But it's the Hasselblad camera system, which is the same between the Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro, that OPPO spent the most time detailing. Both phones provide a 50MP primary rear camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 32MP front camera in addition to the overall camera resolution and quality.

OPPO also covered both phones' abilities to handle 4K night video powered by its MariSilicon X imaging NPU. Something that, according to OPPO, can produce clear and colorful video at light levels below 5 lux. For reference, the amount of light recommended for focused visual tasks like reading is 100 to 300 lux.



OPPO

Both OPPO Find X5 models can be preordered directly from OPPO today and will be available on March 14 in either Glaze Black or Ceramic White.

As for price, the Find X5 will be €999 (about $1,112), and the Find X5 Pro will be €1299 (about $1,446).