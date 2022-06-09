Oppo Launches Eye-Popping Smartphones Inspired by 'Crystals and Snowflakes'

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has made a habit of embracing emerging technologies, and now they're looking to add unique visual flair to the smartphone space.

The company just officially launched new entries in their Reno7 line of smartphones, as announced in a press release. These 5G-enabled phones are stacked with aesthetic flourishes that separate them from competitors.

Oppo

First of all, the company used a proprietary chemical etching and acid-washing process to create a frosted-glass exterior that they say was inspired by "crystals and snowflakes." In addition to a unique look, Oppo says this process gives the back of the phone a tactile feel that improves grip.

That's not all. The company used the same laser imaging technology technique used with semiconductor fabrication to create a star-trail pattern on the rear of the smartphone. The end result: a visual illusion of shooting stars cascading along the device before fading to black.

Other aspects of the exterior feature wear-resistant coated ceramic and metal, adding even more visual pizzaz. The phone's body has a thickness of 7.8mm, and the edges are smooth and rounded.

Oppo

Of course, modern smartphones are about much more than looks, and the Reno7 line boasts a competitive set of features. There’s a 4500mAh battery that should last a full day of regular use and a whopping four cameras. There’s a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies, a 50MP main camera with a color temperature sensor, a 2 MP macro camera, and an 8MP camera exclusively for ultra-wide shots.

These new Oppo Reno7 phones are only available for purchase in several Middle East countries, for now, with a worldwide launch coming later at an unannounced date.