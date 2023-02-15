Oppo Find N2 Flip Launches Globally Today, Unless You're in the US

Oppo has officially launched its latest flip series phone, the Find N2 Flip, but you may need to put in some work to get ahold of one.

With the official global launch event wrapped up, Oppo has made its new Find N2 Flip smartphone available around the world—mostly. Often touted as a rival to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series, the Find N2 Flip costs a little bit less while offering mostly comparable specs in other areas.

Oppo

One key difference with the Find N2 Flip is that there aren't multiple models to choose from—there's a singular choice with no option for more or less storage space, RAM, etc. And, of course, the whole reason it's called the Find N2 "Flip" is because of the foldable design, which compacts down from about 6.5 inches to a bit less than 3.5 inches. When folded, you'll be able to use the smaller 3.26-inch secondary screen that lacks the FHD+ resolution of the main display, but it's not the main display.

What you'll find behind that 6.8-inch (when open) FHD+ main display is 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage and an 8-core Dimensity 9000+ CPU. Along with a 50MP Hasselblad camera that supports up to 4K video at 30fps and a 32MP front-facing camera with a limit of 1080p at 30fps. It also utilizes a 4300mAh battery, which Oppo claims will provide all-day battery life.

Oppo

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is available globally today, with an MSRP of £849 (approx. $1020).

The catch is that global release doesn't actually include the US, so if you want a Find N2 Flip, you won't be able to grab one off the shelf from a local store anytime soon. Instead, you'll have to import it, which comes with a long list of considerations like supported frequencies and SIM card installation.