Opera VPN Pro Now Available for Mac and Windows

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, as the cool kids say, are a great way to protect your privacy online. Opera's offering has been one of the more popular options since it's integrated into the company's web browser.

The premium version of its VPN, Opera VPN Pro, has only been available to Android users until now, as the company just announced Windows and Mac versions of the software. The bare-bones free version had already been available to PC and Mac owners, but now they can experience the whole enchilada.

Opera

What does the Pro option bring to the table? Opera VPN Pro offers device-wide encryption right through the browser and support for up to six devices on a single account. You also get access to over 3,000 private network servers in 30 locations throughout the world, with unlimited bandwidth.

Accessing Opera's professional-grade VPN is super simple. Just download the browser to your Mac or Windows computer, create an Opera account, and opt-in to a free month of the upgraded service. After that free month, prices range from $2 to $6 per month, depending on how much time you buy at once.

"VPN services are becoming an essential part of browsing, regardless of the device being used," wrote Krystian Kolondra, EVP PC & Gaming at Opera.

Opera VPN Pro is available worldwide, with services in English, German, French, Spanish, Polish, and Brazilian Portuguese.