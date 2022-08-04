News > Internet & Security Opera VPN Pro Now Available for Mac and Windows Expanding beyond Android By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 02:23PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Virtual private networks, or VPNs, as the cool kids say, are a great way to protect your privacy online. Opera's offering has been one of the more popular options since it's integrated into the company's web browser. The premium version of its VPN, Opera VPN Pro, has only been available to Android users until now, as the company just announced Windows and Mac versions of the software. The bare-bones free version had already been available to PC and Mac owners, but now they can experience the whole enchilada. Opera What does the Pro option bring to the table? Opera VPN Pro offers device-wide encryption right through the browser and support for up to six devices on a single account. You also get access to over 3,000 private network servers in 30 locations throughout the world, with unlimited bandwidth. Accessing Opera's professional-grade VPN is super simple. Just download the browser to your Mac or Windows computer, create an Opera account, and opt-in to a free month of the upgraded service. After that free month, prices range from $2 to $6 per month, depending on how much time you buy at once. "VPN services are becoming an essential part of browsing, regardless of the device being used," wrote Krystian Kolondra, EVP PC & Gaming at Opera. Opera VPN Pro is available worldwide, with services in English, German, French, Spanish, Polish, and Brazilian Portuguese. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit