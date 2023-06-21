How Opera’s New AI Browser Could Make Your Sessions Faster and More Secure

Opera has released a browser that features a chatbot.

Opera One has an updated design with customizable elements.

Experts say that Opera One beats Microsoft Edge and Safari.

The Opera One browser on a MacBook computer. Opera

A new browser that uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) could be a productivity game-changer, experts say.

Opera One, the latest iteration of the Opera browser, announced in April, has been released for download for desktop and Android devices. It boasts an AI chatbot and a revamped design.

"This new entrant to the browser market is loaded with features designed to improve your online experience," Goran Luledzija, CEO of the web software company Localizely, told Lifewire in an email interview. "It has an integrated VPN, which is a real plus if you're big on privacy. An in-built ad blocker ensures a smoother, ad-free surfing experience. And here's something unique: it has a handy sidebar where you can access tools and social media platforms quickly—a multitasker's dream."

AI Browsing

Opera One offers AI Prompts, which lets you pull up the company's Aria chatbot by highlighting or right-clicking on text and delving deeper into the content you're looking at online. You can also pull up Aria with a keyboard shortcut. The company wants you to use these features to collaborate with AI on tasks such as getting information about products while online shopping.

Aria AI prompts and answers on the Opera One browser. Opera

"Built around our native AI solution, Aria, Opera One offers an easy and intuitive way for users to tap the power of AI to help them with the tasks they face in their day-to-day lives—whether they're planning a vacation, writing code, or anything else they can think of," Joanna Czajka, product director at Opera told Lifewire in an email. "And unlike the most popular GPT solutions, Aria provides users with live, up-to-date search results and data."

AI is only one of several tricks the new browser has up its sleeve. Opera One also includes Tab Islands, which lets you keep related tabs together and move that entire group as needed, come back to it later, or bookmark every tab it contains. You can also collapse Tab Islands to make more room at the top of the browser. If you're an Apple user, you can think of it as similar to the Tab Groups in Apple's Safari app.

Opera One also comes with a new modular user interface. The redesigned layout adapts as tabs are opened or tools are added. It can group extensions or adjust sidebar elements as more are added.

Tab Islands on the Opera One browser. Opera

Finding Your Browser

Opera is one of the first of what's expected to be a growing number of browsers to harness AI. Microsoft is the current gorilla in the AI browser scene with its Edge browser that integrates OpenAI's GPT-powered artificial intelligence technologies. Edge users can interact with the Bing AI chatbot, which can answer questions or provide prompts based on the user's input or highlighted text.

But at least some observers say that Opera is the current top of the heap when it comes to browsers. Tech expert Ivan Lovre Marusic pointed out in an email to Lifewire that Opera One is renowned for its speed and resource efficiency, often outperforming other popular browsers in terms of loading times and responsiveness.

Marusic said that Opera One is unique among browsers because it includes a wide range of features, such as an ad blocker, tracker blocker, and VPN.

"This integration saves users from having to rely on third-party extensions and enhances the overall browsing experience," Marusic said. "Opera One is also easy on the eyes. The browser provides a clean and intuitive user interface, allowing users to navigate and access features with ease."

Users who prioritize privacy might find Safari or Opera One more appealing.

"The customizable start page and sidebar provide additional convenience and personalization options," he added.

Your browser choice should be based on your needs, tech gurus say. For those prioritizing speed and minimalism, tech expert Lee Fraser told Lifewire via email that Google Chrome or Firefox might be a good choice.

"Users who prioritize privacy might find Safari or Opera One more appealing," he added. "Opera One, with its unique features, could be a strong contender for users wanting a browser that integrates various tools and services for a more streamlined web experience."