6 Ways to Open the Task Manager in Windows 11

Fastest ways: Right-clicking Start or Win key+ S. A desktop shortcut is another handy option

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on March 22, 2023

What to Know

  • Search for Task Manager, press Ctrl+Shift+Esc, or right-click Start and choose Task Manager.
  • To create a shortcut, right-click the desktop and select New > Shortcut. Type taskmgr.exe and select Next.
  • Enter taskmgr in the Command Prompt, Terminal, PowerShell, Run box, or File Explorer address bar.

This article explains how to open Task Manager in Windows 11. With Windows Task Manager, you can keep track of system processes, monitor resource usage, and force-stop applications.

How to Open Task Manager Using the Search Bar

The easiest way to access Task Manager in Windows 11 is to use the search bar.

  1. Press the Windows Key+S or select Search (the magnifying glass icon) in the taskbar. If you don't see the Search icon, select Start (the Windows icon).

    Search icon highlighted in the Windows 11 taskbar.

    To add the Search icon to the taskbar, right-click the taskbar, select Taskbar settings, and turn on the Search toggle.

  2. In the search bar, enter Task Manager and select the app when it appears in the search results.

    The Task Manager app and Task Manager highlighted in Windows 11 search results.

Open Task Manager From the Taskbar

In the taskbar, right-click Start (the Windows icon) or press the Windows key+X to open the Power User Menu, then select Task Manager.

Task Manager in the Windows 11 taskbar power user menu.

Open Task Manager With Keyboard Shortcuts

The keyboard shortcut to open Task Manager in Windows 11 is Ctrl+Shift+Esc. Alternatively, press the Windows key+X to open the Power User Menu, then press the T key.

Open Task Manager With Run Command

The Run command to open Task Manager is taskmgr. Press the Windows key+R or right-click Start (the Windows key) > Run in the taskbar and enter taskmgr in the Run box.

taskmgr highlighted in the Windows Run prompt.

Open Task Manager From File Explorer

Another option is to access Task Manager from Windows File Explorer:

  1. Select File Explorer (the folder icon) in the Windows 11 taskbar.

    File Explorer highlighted in the Windows 11 taskbar.

  2. Select the address bar at the top of File Explorer, type taskmgr, and press Enter.

    taskmgr in the File Explorer address bar.

Open Task Manager With Command Prompt

You can likewise use Windows Command Prompt, Powershell, or Windows Terminal to open Task Manager. Open any of these programs, type taskmgr.exe, and press Enter.

taskmgr.exe in the Windows Command Prompt.

How to Create a Desktop Shortcut for Windows Task Manager

If you want to make a desktop shortcut for Task Manager, follow these steps:

  1. Right-click anywhere on the desktop and select New > Shortcut.

    New and Shortcut highlighted in the Windows 11 desktop menu.

  2. In the pop-up window, type taskmgr.exe, and then select Next.

    taskmgr.exe and Next highlighted in the Windows 11 shortcut creator window.

  3. You'll be asked to give your shortcut a name. Enter Task Manager, then select Finish.

    Task Manager and Finish highlighted in the Shortcut maker for Window 11

  4. The Task Manager shortcut will appear on your Windows 11 desktop. Select it to open the Task Manager any time you want.

    Task Manager shortcut highlighted on the Windows 11 desktop.
FAQ
  • How do I open the Command Prompt in other versions of Windows?

    Windows 10 and 11 use the same method for opening the Command Prompt: Press the Windows key on your keyboard > type cmd > Select Command Prompt from the list. For Windows 8 and 8.1: Hold the WIN and X keys down

    together, or right-click the Start button, and choose Command Prompt. We cover additional versions of Windows in our How to Open Command Prompt (Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, etc.) article.

  • Can you copy and paste inside the Command Prompt?

    Yes, you can use the same keyboard shortcuts you use to copy/paste in other programs: Ctrl +  and Ctrl + V.

Was this page helpful?