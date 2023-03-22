Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Microsoft 6 Ways to Open the Task Manager in Windows 11 Fastest ways: Right-clicking Start or Win key+ S. A desktop shortcut is another handy option By Robert Earl Wells III Published on March 22, 2023 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Open Task Manager Using the Search Bar Open Task Manager From the Taskbar Open Task Manager With Keyboard Shortcuts Open Task Manager With Run Command Open Task Manager From File Explorer Open Task Manager With Command Prompt Create a Desktop Shortcut Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Search for Task Manager, press Ctrl+Shift+Esc, or right-click Start and choose Task Manager.To create a shortcut, right-click the desktop and select New > Shortcut. Type taskmgr.exe and select Next.Enter taskmgr in the Command Prompt, Terminal, PowerShell, Run box, or File Explorer address bar. This article explains how to open Task Manager in Windows 11. With Windows Task Manager, you can keep track of system processes, monitor resource usage, and force-stop applications. How to Open Task Manager Using the Search Bar The easiest way to access Task Manager in Windows 11 is to use the search bar. Press the Windows Key+S or select Search (the magnifying glass icon) in the taskbar. If you don't see the Search icon, select Start (the Windows icon). To add the Search icon to the taskbar, right-click the taskbar, select Taskbar settings, and turn on the Search toggle. In the search bar, enter Task Manager and select the app when it appears in the search results. Open Task Manager From the Taskbar In the taskbar, right-click Start (the Windows icon) or press the Windows key+X to open the Power User Menu, then select Task Manager. Open Task Manager With Keyboard Shortcuts The keyboard shortcut to open Task Manager in Windows 11 is Ctrl+Shift+Esc. Alternatively, press the Windows key+X to open the Power User Menu, then press the T key. Open Task Manager With Run Command The Run command to open Task Manager is taskmgr. Press the Windows key+R or right-click Start (the Windows key) > Run in the taskbar and enter taskmgr in the Run box. Open Task Manager From File Explorer Another option is to access Task Manager from Windows File Explorer: Select File Explorer (the folder icon) in the Windows 11 taskbar. Select the address bar at the top of File Explorer, type taskmgr, and press Enter. Open Task Manager With Command Prompt You can likewise use Windows Command Prompt, Powershell, or Windows Terminal to open Task Manager. Open any of these programs, type taskmgr.exe, and press Enter. How to Create a Desktop Shortcut for Windows Task Manager If you want to make a desktop shortcut for Task Manager, follow these steps: Right-click anywhere on the desktop and select New > Shortcut. In the pop-up window, type taskmgr.exe, and then select Next. You'll be asked to give your shortcut a name. Enter Task Manager, then select Finish. The Task Manager shortcut will appear on your Windows 11 desktop. Select it to open the Task Manager any time you want. FAQ How do I open the Command Prompt in other versions of Windows? Windows 10 and 11 use the same method for opening the Command Prompt: Press the Windows key on your keyboard > type cmd > Select Command Prompt from the list. For Windows 8 and 8.1: Hold the WIN and X keys downtogether, or right-click the Start button, and choose Command Prompt. We cover additional versions of Windows in our How to Open Command Prompt (Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, etc.) article. Can you copy and paste inside the Command Prompt? Yes, you can use the same keyboard shortcuts you use to copy/paste in other programs: Ctrl + and Ctrl + V. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit