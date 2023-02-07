OnePlus Taps Hasselblad Once Again for Its Latest Flagship Phone

A new flagship OnePlus smartphone is on the way, and as expected, the company's Hasselblad partnership plays a big role in the new device.

OnePlus' latest smartphone, the OnePlus 11 (along with other devices), was unveiled at the Cloud 11 launch event that took place earlier today. Of course, the newest iteration of the company's flagship phone boasts more power under the metaphorical hood, as well as behind the lens.

OnePlus

The OnePlus 11 5G utilizes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Adreno 740 GPU to improve performance over its predecessors. OnePlus claims this means up to 35 percent faster CPU speeds and 25 percent faster graphical rendering.

It will also support ray tracing to add more graphical punch to real-time lighting and shading graphical effects. But if you're worried all that performance will drain the phone's power, the OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery that will (supposedly) quick-charge to 100 percent in 25 minutes.

Hasselblad's role in the new device is the 3rd Generation mobile camera system, starting with a 50MP IMX890 quad-pixel sensor intended primarily for HDR images.

OnePlus

Also included is a 32MP IMX709 front sensor that boasts "DSLR-like portraits," along with a 48MP IMX581 Ultra Wide sensor capable of letting in more light to create more vibrant photos. And you can view it all through the 6.7-inch, 120 Hz, Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ 3216x1440 resolution.

How Much Does OnePlus 11 5 G Cost?

You can order the OnePlus 11 5G starting today, directly from OnePlus, in either Eternal Green or Titan Black, while open orders begin on Thursday, February 16. The phone costs $699 for the 128GB model (with 8GB RAM, or $799 for 256GB (and 16GB RAM).