OnePlus Reveals New Z2 Wireless Earbuds

Chinese electronics company OnePlus has revealed its new wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2, which come with 38 hours of battery life.

For something so small, the Z2 buds are packed with features, including Active Noise Cancellation and Google Fast Pair for an instant connection, according to OnePlus. To facilitate this long battery life, the buds support Fast Charge, which can deliver a five-hour charge in roughly 10 minutes.

The Z2 buds are powered by 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers that you can adjust via touch controls. For example, a single tap can play or pause a music track, while you tap and hold to change between the Faint and Extreme noise canceling modes.

Faint blocks out sound up to 25 dB, so you can still hear the outside world a bit, while Extreme goes up to 40 dB. The buds' 3-mic system are specifically configured to block out noise and wind to ensure high-quality audio.

For even further control, the devices' settings can be configured with the exclusive HeyMelody app, and if you somehow lose them, the buds come with the Find My Buds app that lets you know exactly where you left them.

The earbuds have a IP55 water and sweat resistance rating, making them perfects for workouts without fear of ruining them. When put inside the case, the devices gain an IPX4 rating, meaning it can block out splashes of water.

You can buy the OnePlus Buds Z2 right now in either Pearl White or Obsidian Black at $99.99.