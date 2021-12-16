News > Smart & Connected Life OnePlus Reveals New Z2 Wireless Earbuds On sale now and available in black or white By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 16, 2021 12:45PM EST Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Chinese electronics company OnePlus has revealed its new wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2, which come with 38 hours of battery life. For something so small, the Z2 buds are packed with features, including Active Noise Cancellation and Google Fast Pair for an instant connection, according to OnePlus. To facilitate this long battery life, the buds support Fast Charge, which can deliver a five-hour charge in roughly 10 minutes. OnePlus The Z2 buds are powered by 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers that you can adjust via touch controls. For example, a single tap can play or pause a music track, while you tap and hold to change between the Faint and Extreme noise canceling modes. Faint blocks out sound up to 25 dB, so you can still hear the outside world a bit, while Extreme goes up to 40 dB. The buds' 3-mic system are specifically configured to block out noise and wind to ensure high-quality audio. For even further control, the devices' settings can be configured with the exclusive HeyMelody app, and if you somehow lose them, the buds come with the Find My Buds app that lets you know exactly where you left them. OnePlus The earbuds have a IP55 water and sweat resistance rating, making them perfects for workouts without fear of ruining them. When put inside the case, the devices gain an IPX4 rating, meaning it can block out splashes of water. You can buy the OnePlus Buds Z2 right now in either Pearl White or Obsidian Black at $99.99. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit