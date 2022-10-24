OnePlus Launches Nord N300 With Quick Charging for About $200

OnePlus is finally launching its budget-friendly Nord N300 5G smartphone in the United States and Canada.

While this phone is mid-range in most aspects, there is one in which it rivals even the most high-end competitors. The Nord N300 5G features the company’s signature fast-charging components and ships with a 33W wired charger and a 5,000 mAh capacity battery. The phone refills 30 to 40 percent of its battery with just 20 minutes of charging.

OnePlus

The other notable spec here is the price. This smartphone costs just $228 while still delivering the aforementioned quick-charging capabilities.

As for other specs, this phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU and 4GB of RAM. It has a large 6.5-inch display with an impressive 90Hz refresh rate, though the resolution is locked at 720p. The N300 also comes with just 64GB of internal storage, though it does integrate with microSD cards.

On the photography front, there are two rear-facing cameras, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 48-megapixel primary camera. Last year's model included a much-maligned low-resolution macro camera that has been removed for this update.

"This device showcases our commitment to empowering our community with devices that offer incredible utility—all at an affordable price point," said Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus North America.

As you can see, most of the specs are average, aside from the quick charger, but this phone costs just $228, which is one-quarter of the cost of many flagship offerings. The OnePlus Nord N300 5G launches on November 3 at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.