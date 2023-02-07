OnePlus has made plenty of smartphones and other consumer-grade gadgets, but never a full-fledged tablet. That changes now.

The company just announced its first tablet, the appropriately-named OnePlus Pad. It has some truly interesting specs, though, possibly making for a unique tablet experience.

OnePlus

First and foremost, there is the display. The 11.6-inch LCD screen boasts a 2000p resolution, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and an unusual aspect ratio of 7:5. In practice, this should make the tablet taller in landscape mode than a comparable 3:2 display, though not as tall as the 4:3 aspect ratio used with iPads.

The screen offers Dolby Vision support and the speakers integrate nicely with Dolby Atmos, which is nice for those on the cutting edge of audio/video technologies.

OnePlus

The tablet’s back features an eye-catching camera bump in the center, but OnePlus is not ready to release camera specs yet. As for internal specs, you’ll find a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, RAM options up to 12GB, and a 9510mAh battery with quick-charge capabilities.

The company says a full charge will take just 80 minutes and allow for nearly 15 hours of use, with a full month of standby.

When Can I Get the OnePlus Pad?

You'll be able to preorder the OnePlus Pad in April, but the company remains mum on pricing. They did reveal that it will be compatible with the OnePlus Stylo stylus and Magnetic Keyboard, both of which are sold separately.