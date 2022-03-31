News > Phones OnePlus Announces the Release of the 10 Pro 5G in the US and Canada Available for preorder today, shipping April 14 By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 31, 2022 10:30AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More A few months after its Chinese launch, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone is finally making landfall in the United States and Canada. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display made out of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge, and 8GB of RAM. Notable features include a multi-lens camera system with new ultra-wide option and cooling system to ensure the phone stays at a comfortable temperature. OnePlus The screen's high quality is thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate and Dual Color Calibration delivering high color accuracy at different brightness levels. There's also AI Adaptive Brightness, where the device learns your display preferences and adjusts them accordingly. To meet the screen's demands, the 10 Pro's battery has 65W SUPERVOOC wired charging allowing it to fully charge in 34 minutes. It also supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, which is a little slower at 47 minutes. On the back, the camera system is comprised of an 8 MP telephoto, 48 MP main, and 50 MP ultra-wide lens, which can take pictures up to 150 degrees. Migrating from the OnePlus 9 is Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, enabling the rear cameras to take photos in 10-bit color for higher image fidelity compared to the 8-bit standard. OnePlus To keep the device cool, OnePlus also added a 3D Passive Cooling System. It's made up of a vapor chamber, a graphene film, and copper carbon on the motherboard. The 10 Pro is available for pre-order at $899, in either Volcano Black or Emerald Forest, and will begin shipping starting April 14. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit