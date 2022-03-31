OnePlus Announces the Release of the 10 Pro 5G in the US and Canada

A few months after its Chinese launch, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone is finally making landfall in the United States and Canada.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display made out of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge, and 8GB of RAM. Notable features include a multi-lens camera system with new ultra-wide option and cooling system to ensure the phone stays at a comfortable temperature.

OnePlus

The screen's high quality is thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate and Dual Color Calibration delivering high color accuracy at different brightness levels. There's also AI Adaptive Brightness, where the device learns your display preferences and adjusts them accordingly.

To meet the screen's demands, the 10 Pro's battery has 65W SUPERVOOC wired charging allowing it to fully charge in 34 minutes. It also supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, which is a little slower at 47 minutes.

On the back, the camera system is comprised of an 8 MP telephoto, 48 MP main, and 50 MP ultra-wide lens, which can take pictures up to 150 degrees. Migrating from the OnePlus 9 is Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, enabling the rear cameras to take photos in 10-bit color for higher image fidelity compared to the 8-bit standard.

OnePlus

To keep the device cool, OnePlus also added a 3D Passive Cooling System. It's made up of a vapor chamber, a graphene film, and copper carbon on the motherboard.

The 10 Pro is available for pre-order at $899, in either Volcano Black or Emerald Forest, and will begin shipping starting April 14.