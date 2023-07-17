There's a New OnePlus 11 Collector's Edition Smartphone Decked Out Like 'Genshin'

Genshin Impact fans will get a fun little collectible box and a phone that can handle all the gaming they want to throw at it.

OnePlus will release a collector’s edition of its popular flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11, that’s aimed toward gamers.

The OnePlus 11 remains unchanged, specs-wise, but comes in a nifty Genshin Impact collector’s box that places the spotlight on popular character Mao Xiangling. To that end, the phone highlights Xiangling’s passion for cooking (she’s the chef after all) with illustrated dishes and a collaboration book with recipes. The edition also ships with Xiangling stickers, character cards, and a pin depicting the game’s Stove God.

OnePlus

Of course, it also comes with a OnePlus 11 5G smartphone in Titan Black. The phone boasts 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as well as the company’s proprietary Hyperboost Game Engine to optimize performance when playing your favorite games, like, well, Genshin Impact. To that end, the OnePlus 11 is known for its top-tier cooling system.

For the uninitiated, Genshin Impact is an extremely popular open-world action RPG that was originally designed for smartphones before also launching on dedicated gaming consoles. Mao Xiangling is a playable character, but also the head chef at an in-game restaurant. The title made nearly $4 billion in its first year of release, which is the highest ever first-year launch revenue for any video game.

OnePlus

There’s only 1,000 of these limited edition boxes available in its initial shipment, so Genshin fans had better get on it. These collector’s packs become available for purchase this Friday (July 21st) via OnePlus and at Best Buy. You can pick one up for $800.