News > Gaming There's a New OnePlus 11 Collector's Edition Smartphone Decked Out Like 'Genshin' It features the popular character Xiangling. By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 17, 2023 11:21AM EDT Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Genshin Impact fans will get a fun little collectible box and a phone that can handle all the gaming they want to throw at it. OnePlus will release a collector’s edition of its popular flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11, that’s aimed toward gamers. The OnePlus 11 remains unchanged, specs-wise, but comes in a nifty Genshin Impact collector’s box that places the spotlight on popular character Mao Xiangling. To that end, the phone highlights Xiangling’s passion for cooking (she’s the chef after all) with illustrated dishes and a collaboration book with recipes. The edition also ships with Xiangling stickers, character cards, and a pin depicting the game’s Stove God. OnePlus Of course, it also comes with a OnePlus 11 5G smartphone in Titan Black. The phone boasts 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as well as the company’s proprietary Hyperboost Game Engine to optimize performance when playing your favorite games, like, well, Genshin Impact. To that end, the OnePlus 11 is known for its top-tier cooling system. For the uninitiated, Genshin Impact is an extremely popular open-world action RPG that was originally designed for smartphones before also launching on dedicated gaming consoles. Mao Xiangling is a playable character, but also the head chef at an in-game restaurant. The title made nearly $4 billion in its first year of release, which is the highest ever first-year launch revenue for any video game. OnePlus There’s only 1,000 of these limited edition boxes available in its initial shipment, so Genshin fans had better get on it. These collector’s packs become available for purchase this Friday (July 21st) via OnePlus and at Best Buy. You can pick one up for $800. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit