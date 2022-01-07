OnePlus 10 Pro to Include Hasselblad Camera and Ultrawide Lens

OnePlus just shared some details about their forthcoming OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, and there is plenty for camera enthusiasts to get excited about.

The company continues its partnership with a well-known camera manufacturer, as the OnePlus 10 Pro features a second-generation Hasselblad camera with plenty of bells and whistles, according to a tweet by the company.

The OnePlus 10 camera will offer a triple rear camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, offering a major resolution bump from the 9 and 9 Pro’s 16-megapixel selfie camera, as reported by The Verge.

The rear cameras will also include a new ultrawide lens and sensor, offering an extreme 150-degree field of view, and feature a shooting mode called RAW Plus, which looks to be similar to Apple’s ProRAW format. This mode combines the precise detail and editing capabilities of RAW image capture with the image-enhancing benefits of computational photography.

Additionally, there's a new manual video recording mode called Movie Mode. It offers precise control shutter speed, ISO speed, and post-capture color-grading.

Other than camera upgrades, the remaining specs seem on-point with continuing flagship smartphone trends, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz display, and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The base model will boast 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest, otherwise known as green.

It will launch on January 11 in China, with availability throughout the rest of the world later this year.