OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launches in the United States Free through T-Mobile's Trade-in Program

Published on April 14, 2022

Two weeks after its initial announcement, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is now available in the United States for $899 in either Volcanic Black or Emerald Forest green. You'll be able to purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro directly or from three other major retailers, and depending on who you buy the phone from, you'll get a gift to go along with it. If that price tag is too intimidating to pay all at once, you can pay in installments over the course of a year or two years.

OnePlus

Besides OnePlus, the other major retailers are Amazon, Best Buy, and T-Mobile. If you decide to buy from OnePlus directly, you'll get a free pair of Buds Z2 wireless earbuds in either black or white. You can opt-in for a 12-month payment plan starting as low as $75 a month with no interest rate. There's also a $100 trade-in bonus to knock the price down further.

T-Mobile also has a payment plan starting at $37.50 a month for two years. However, if you're a member of the Magenta MAX plan, you can get the phone for free with a trade-in. T-Mobile has a list of eligible phones for this deal, like the iPhone X, and the device must be in good condition.

OnePlus

Best Buy's and Amazon's deals pale in comparison, but you can buy the 10 Pro unlocked with them so you can switch carriers. If you pre-ordered with Amazon, you'll get a free Echo Show 8, a smart display that lets you control your home. And if you purchase from Best Buy, you'll get a $100 gift card.