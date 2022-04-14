OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launches in the United States

Free through T-Mobile's Trade-in Program

By
Cesar Cadenas
Cesar Cadenas Writer
Cesar Cadenas
Writer
  • California State University - Long Beach
Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on April 14, 2022 12:15PM EDT
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

Two weeks after its initial announcement, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is now available in the United States for $899 in either Volcanic Black or Emerald Forest green.

You'll be able to purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro directly or from three other major retailers, and depending on who you buy the phone from, you'll get a gift to go along with it. If that price tag is too intimidating to pay all at once, you can pay in installments over the course of a year or two years.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus

Besides OnePlus, the other major retailers are Amazon, Best Buy, and T-Mobile. If you decide to buy from OnePlus directly, you'll get a free pair of Buds Z2 wireless earbuds in either black or white. You can opt-in for a 12-month payment plan starting as low as $75 a month with no interest rate. There's also a $100 trade-in bonus to knock the price down further.

T-Mobile also has a payment plan starting at $37.50 a month for two years. However, if you're a member of the Magenta MAX plan, you can get the phone for free with a trade-in. T-Mobile has a list of eligible phones for this deal, like the iPhone X, and the device must be in good condition.

10 Pro 5G in Emerald Forest

OnePlus

Best Buy's and Amazon's deals pale in comparison, but you can buy the 10 Pro unlocked with them so you can switch carriers. If you pre-ordered with Amazon, you'll get a free Echo Show 8, a smart display that lets you control your home. And if you purchase from Best Buy, you'll get a $100 gift card.

Was this page helpful?