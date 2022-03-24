News > Phones OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch Event Set for March 31 No official details, yet, though By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on March 24, 2022 09:08AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More OnePlus has announced it will hold a global launch event for its OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phone on March 31, but doesn't go into detail on what to expect from the new handset. The company is also holding a contest for people to win The Lab version of the 10 Pro 5G. OnePlus The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's latest flagship smartphone, originally exclusive to China. Based on available information, the 10 Pro will likely run OxygenOS 12 on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform chipset and probably have the same form factor as the OnePlus 9 Pro. On OnePlus' official forum, the company posted a contest where a select few can win The Lab edition of the 10 Pro 5G phone in order to do a review of the device. The Lab is OnePlus' preview program for reviewers. The post has a set schedule for reviewers to follow, with the unboxing set to take place on March 31, the same day as OnePlus' event. You can follow along on March 31 at the official livestream of the event on its official YouTube channel. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit