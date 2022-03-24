OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch Event Set for March 31

OnePlus has announced it will hold a global launch event for its OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phone on March 31, but doesn't go into detail on what to expect from the new handset. The company is also holding a contest for people to win The Lab version of the 10 Pro 5G.

OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's latest flagship smartphone, originally exclusive to China. Based on available information, the 10 Pro will likely run OxygenOS 12 on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform chipset and probably have the same form factor as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

On OnePlus' official forum, the company posted a contest where a select few can win The Lab edition of the 10 Pro 5G phone in order to do a review of the device. The Lab is OnePlus' preview program for reviewers. The post has a set schedule for reviewers to follow, with the unboxing set to take place on March 31, the same day as OnePlus' event.

You can follow along on March 31 at the official livestream of the event on its official YouTube channel.