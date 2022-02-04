Mobile Phones > Android OnePlus 10: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors Coming this Spring with an improved selfie camera and faster charging By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the VP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 4, 2022 OnePlus 10 Pro (Emerald Forest). OnePlus Tweet Share Email Android Switching from iOS The OnePlus 10 should arrive in 2022. Having already launched in China, nearly every detail is public, like its 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, the triple rear camera setup, and some new image capturing modes. When Will the OnePlus 10 Be Released? The OnePlus 10 Pro is on the company's website, but you can't order it just yet (unless you're in China). According to that page, they will start selling it this Spring. Lifewire's Release Date Estimate OnePlus gives us a rough release date, so we know it's coming in Spring 2022. OnePlus 10 Price Rumors Despite a complete video overview (see below) and a landing page for the phone on the OnePlus website, we don't yet know what the OnePlus 10 will cost. For reference, the OnePlus 9 is $729, and the 9 Pro is $900. Chances are the price will be similar to the OnePlus 9-line: anywhere from $700 to $900. Pre-Order Information We'll provide the pre-order link here when/if it becomes available. OnePlus 10 Features More details about this phone's specs are below. We expect better battery life than the OnePlus 9, the latest OxygenOS operating system, a new PRO mode for RAW imaging formats, and a new long exposure mode. Although this phone isn't available anywhere except in China (for now), YouTuber Marques Brownlee provides a first look with the version he was able to obtain: OnePlus 10 Specs and Hardware The OnePlus website provides the following hardware details ahead of the phone's release: 2nd-Gen Hasselblad camera with one billion colors. Fast charging with the 5,000 mAh battery. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. AMOLED display with LTPO, a dynamic refresh rate (120Hz to 1Hz), and 1300 nits peak brightness. OxygenOS 12 (based on Android 12). The OnePlus 10 Pro will have the same screen size, memory, and storage as the OnePlus 9 Pro: 6.7-inch display, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage. This phone will also arrive with the same triple rear camera setup as the 2021 OnePlus: 48MP primary camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 50MP ultrawide camera with a maximum 150-degree field of view. Some things are improving, however. The 2022 OnePlus will provide a bump in megapixels for the selfie camera, from 16MP to 32MP. It also comes with 80W fast charging versus the OnePlus 9 Pro's 65W charging. We've also heard it'll come with the Snapdragon X65 modem. That means it'll support 5G networks, with maximum download speeds of 10 Gbps. The OnePlus 10 Pro will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and will come in two colors: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. OnePlus 10 Pro (Volcanic Black). The above image is of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Below are some drawings taken from a OnePlus Technology patent that look a bit different from that picture, so they could indicate what the OnePlus 10 Ultra will look like. OnePlus 10 Pro Specs Screen: 6.7" 120Hz curved AMOLED / 20.1:9 aspect ratio / 1440x3216 pixels Dimensions: 163x73.9x8.55mm / 200.5 grams RAM: 12 GB Storage: 256 GB Camera: Front: 32MP / Rear: 48MP primary; 8MP 3.3x optical zoom telephoto; 50MP 150-degree ultrawide Video: 8K recording at 24fps Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE / Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 / GPS/A-GPS / NFC Sensors: Accelerometer / Ambient light sensor / Gyroscope / Magnetometer / Proximity sensor / In-display fingerprint reader Battery: 5000 mAh Charging: 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging / USB-C port OS: OxygenOS 12 Colors: Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest The Latest News About the OnePlus 10 You can get more smartphone news from Lifewire. Here are the latest rumors and other stories regarding the OnePlus 10: OnePlus 10 Pro to Include Hasselblad Camera and Ultrawide Lens Should You Buy a OnePlus Android Smartphone? 