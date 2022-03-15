News > Phones One UI 4.1 Is Rolling Out to Other Samsung Phones Now Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 15, 2022 11:08AM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Samsung's One UI 4.1, which has previously been limited to Galaxy S22 smartphones, has begun rolling out to other Samsung devices in select areas—starting with the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3. One UI's most recent version, 4.1, debuted with the Galaxy S22 series but was also limited to it at the time. Now Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 4.1 to many of its other devices, starting with the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3. Other devices will also be included in the future though, like the Galaxy A series, S21 series, and Tab S7 FE. The Galaxy S20 series, Z Fold, Z Flip, S10, Note, Tab S, and A series will also be getting the One UI 4.1 update. Samsung This 4.1 iteration of One UI will add several new features, starting with Google Duo live sharing, which allows you to share your device's screen with other people for presentations and whatnot. A new keyboard option powered by Grammarly is also available, providing writing suggestions alongside the typical spell-checking. Photo sharing has also been streamlined with a feature that will detect and suggest adjustments you can make to images when you share them, plus a speedy Quick Share option. The Expert RAW photo editor is also included and will let you freely edit high-resolution photos directly from your device. And while editing, you'll be able to make use of the improved Object Eraser tool that can be used to remove background objects, window reflections, or shadows with a single tap. Samsung The rollout for One UI 4.1 to devices other than the S22 series has already begun in select regions (not specified by Samsung) and is expected to reach the US "in the coming weeks." Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit