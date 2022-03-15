One UI 4.1 Is Rolling Out to Other Samsung Phones Now

Samsung's One UI 4.1, which has previously been limited to Galaxy S22 smartphones, has begun rolling out to other Samsung devices in select areas—starting with the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3.

One UI's most recent version, 4.1, debuted with the Galaxy S22 series but was also limited to it at the time. Now Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 4.1 to many of its other devices, starting with the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3. Other devices will also be included in the future though, like the Galaxy A series, S21 series, and Tab S7 FE. The Galaxy S20 series, Z Fold, Z Flip, S10, Note, Tab S, and A series will also be getting the One UI 4.1 update.

Samsung

This 4.1 iteration of One UI will add several new features, starting with Google Duo live sharing, which allows you to share your device's screen with other people for presentations and whatnot. A new keyboard option powered by Grammarly is also available, providing writing suggestions alongside the typical spell-checking.

Photo sharing has also been streamlined with a feature that will detect and suggest adjustments you can make to images when you share them, plus a speedy Quick Share option. The Expert RAW photo editor is also included and will let you freely edit high-resolution photos directly from your device. And while editing, you'll be able to make use of the improved Object Eraser tool that can be used to remove background objects, window reflections, or shadows with a single tap.

Samsung

The rollout for One UI 4.1 to devices other than the S22 series has already begun in select regions (not specified by Samsung) and is expected to reach the US "in the coming weeks."