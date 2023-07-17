Oneplus and Keychron Team Up for New Durable Mechanical Keyboard

OnePlus revealed the specs and pricing for its upcoming (and multi-platform compatible) mechanical keyboard on Monday.

While OnePlus may be known for smartphones and wearables, the company hasn't shied away from other forms of tech or tech accessories. Hence its team-up with mechanical keyboard designer Keychron, and the production of the new Keyboard 81 Pro, designed to work with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

OnePlus

As you might expect with a mechanical keyboard, the 81 Pro boasts keys that bounce and click to give you more tactile feedback every time you press something. In particular, OnePlus is advertising a durable "double gasket" design for the keys that it says will both stand up to extended use and also offer more comfort for your typing (or gaming).

The 81 Pro also supports several customization options such as hot-swappable switches so you can set custom functions. But it also offers open-source firmware, meaning if you really want to dig in (and have the know-how) you can more thoroughly remap the keys or play around with the built-in RGB lighting. There's also a rotary dial (situated in the top-right corner) that you can assign multiple functions to all on its own.

OnePlus

There are two versions of the 81 Pro on the way: Winter Bonfire and Summer Breeze. As similar as they may look (the former in dark grey and the latter a light grey), there are some notable differences between the two. The Winter Bonfire model uses a tactile switch, which OnePlus says provides a bit more force on the rebound to create more tactile-feeling typing. Summer Breeze uses a quieter liner switch in addition to "marble-mallow" keycaps that the company states is both "bouncy" and offers more durability than Winter Bonfire's PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate) keycaps.

Shipping for the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro open up through OnePlus starting on Wednesday, July 26th, with the Winter Bonfire model priced at $219 and Summer Breeze at $239. Preorders are not currently open, but you can sign up for notifications via the 81 Pro's official store page and open sales are set to begin at 9am ET on Tuesday, July 18th.