One Phone to Rule Them All—Apple Unleashes the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple has just announced the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at the company's "Far Out" live-streamed product launch event.

The new flagship iPhone models are filled to the brim with advanced features, all powered by the brand new A16 Bionic mobile chipset, which Apple calls "the fastest chip ever in a smartphone." This translates to greater efficiency and better performance, with increased memory bandwidth for gaming and other intensive software applications.

Beyond the new A16 chip, plenty more sets these models apart from the also-announced standard iPhone 14. First up, there’s the brand new Super Retina XDR display that boasts the same always-on technology found with the latest Apple Watch iterations. The display automatically dims when not in use but remains on so you can quickly access important information.

The screen has 1,600 nits of brightness, which equals the company’s standalone Pro Display XDR. It also comes with a movable and animated top notch, of a sort, called the Dynamic Island. This touch-enabled notch displays useful information, such as battery status, relevant alerts, what music is playing, and more.

As rumored, the camera system has received a massive upgrade here. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature a 48-megapixel quad-pixel sensor, a huge jump over the 12-megapixel sensor found in the previous iteration. This translates to better performance in low light conditions, more detailed zoom, and full integration with the ProRAW format for higher levels of detail.

Photos benefit from a new adaptive flash that is twice as bright as other iPhone flash systems. As for video, there is a new "Action Mode" that automatically applies gimbal-like stabilization to fast-moving shots.

As with many of today's announcements, the new iPhone 14 Pro includes crash detection software and a satellite-based SOS mode when traveling in areas without WiFi or cellular access.

Even with all these advancements, Apple says the iPhone 14 Pro line boasts all-day battery life but did not give an exact numerical metric. Preorders for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max start on September 9, with availability starting on September 16. The Pro starts at $1,000, and the Pro Max starts at $1,100.