Oculus Quest 3: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

Despite its rumored late-2023 release, we've already been hearing about the Oculus Quest 2 successor. Likely called Oculus/Meta Quest 3, this virtual reality headset might use a new kind of OLED and come with a proprietary processor.

When Will the Oculus Quest 3 Be Released?

Meta hasn't actually come out with any news about this headset yet, but that doesn't mean we can't take a stab at when it might be available for purchase.

The original Oculus Quest was released in May 2019, and the second iteration arrived in Fall 2020. The Oculus Quest Pro is expected next, likely around April/May of this year. This means the rumored Quest 3 might follow in 2023.

Facebook/Meta Connect usually runs during September or October, so we expect Connect 2023 to be the unveiling event for the Oculus Quest 3.

Oculus Quest 3 Price Rumors

The first Oculus Quest started at $399 for the 64 GB version. The price was reduced to $299 for the 128 GB Quest 2.

That trend, if it were to continue, suggests an even lower price for the 2023 Quest headset. Of course, a trend like this doesn't continue indefinitely, and there are only two versions to base this on, so it's not so much a trend as it is a hope we have.

Ideally, of course, we'd get a much cheaper VR headset than previous years, but we're just not sure yet what sort of hardware improvements and other changes are going into this device. Without official statements from Meta, price estimates are complete guesses at the moment.

Pre-Order Information

When pre-orders will start is still up in the air. We'll provide a link here when one becomes available.

The Quest 2 was announced, and pre-orders began, nearly a full month before it was available, so we could see the same timeline this time.

Remy Gieling / Unsplash

Oculus Quest 3 Features

Knowing anything about the Meta Quest 3 features is difficult right now because the Meta Quest Pro, which is expected to arrive first, appears to have some of the same features. It's unclear right now to what extent these two devices will differ; are they both intended for the Metaverse or just one of them? We'll know more as we uncover leaks and official news from Meta.

A few ideas we've seen tossed around is an improved form factor that makes the whole system easier/more comfortable to use, and a method to successfully reduce motion sickness.

Oculus Quest 3 Specs and Hardware

According to XR hardware analyst Brad Lynch, this headset will be the first to use uOLED (ultra-OLED, an upgraded version of OLED). The lenses should have higher resolution than what's in the Quest 2, which is 1832x1920 /eye, and the refresh rate will surely remain the same if not increase, so expect at least 120Hz.

This device will also have a proprietary chipset. Lynch says this SoC will "focus on a GPU that is better designed for VR loads." For reference, the Quest 2 includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, and while v3 might be doable by the time the Quest 3 comes out, Meta is apparently going with an in-house processor.



Again, it's still early, and lots of rumors seem to be conflating the Quest 3 and Quest Pro, so ironing out the differences isn't easy just yet. Be sure to check back for updates as we continue to include everything else we learn about the Quest 3.

The Latest News About the Oculus Quest 3

You can get more smart and connected life news from Lifewire. Here are the latest rumors and related stories regarding the Oculus Quest 3: