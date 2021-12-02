Nvidia's New GeForce Now RTX 3080 Tier Available in Europe

European gamers who preordered Nvidia’s new GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership will finally be able to enjoy the new service.

According to Nvidia, the rollout is currently underway, and members will enjoy high-performing cloud gaming with the ability to stream up to 1440p resolution at 120 FPS on both Macs and PCs. People who bought Nvidia’s Shield TV set will also enjoy 4K resolution at 60 FPS.

Nvidia

The RTX 3080 tier offers ultra-low latency that makes it feel like you’re playing a game locally, with each gaming session lasting up to eight hours.

The tier name may sound strange, but that’s because the service emulates a gaming computer running an RTX 3080 graphics card with the RTX ON that ensures high-quality graphics.

There are still some preorders available, but space is limited. If you decide to preorder, Nvidia will gift you a copy of Crysis Remastered.

In that same announcement, Nvidia said it will be adding 20 new games to its GeForce Now service throughout December. Currently, you can play titles like the survival horror game Dead by Daylight and the RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

CasarsaGuru/Getty Images

Later this month, games like Untitled Goose Game and Wargroove will be added. The service doesn’t come cheap as it’s $99.99 for six months.

Priority is $49.99 for 6 months and offers streaming up to 1080p resolution and 60 fps, plus a copy of Crysis Remastered. There's also a free tier if you want to see what the service has to offer.