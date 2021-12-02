News > Gaming Nvidia's New GeForce Now RTX 3080 Tier Available in Europe Stream up to 1440p resolution at 120 FPS By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 2, 2021 02:17PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Twitter Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More European gamers who preordered Nvidia’s new GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership will finally be able to enjoy the new service. According to Nvidia, the rollout is currently underway, and members will enjoy high-performing cloud gaming with the ability to stream up to 1440p resolution at 120 FPS on both Macs and PCs. People who bought Nvidia’s Shield TV set will also enjoy 4K resolution at 60 FPS. Nvidia The RTX 3080 tier offers ultra-low latency that makes it feel like you’re playing a game locally, with each gaming session lasting up to eight hours. The tier name may sound strange, but that’s because the service emulates a gaming computer running an RTX 3080 graphics card with the RTX ON that ensures high-quality graphics. There are still some preorders available, but space is limited. If you decide to preorder, Nvidia will gift you a copy of Crysis Remastered. In that same announcement, Nvidia said it will be adding 20 new games to its GeForce Now service throughout December. Currently, you can play titles like the survival horror game Dead by Daylight and the RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. CasarsaGuru/Getty Images Later this month, games like Untitled Goose Game and Wargroove will be added. The service doesn’t come cheap as it’s $99.99 for six months. Priority is $49.99 for 6 months and offers streaming up to 1080p resolution and 60 fps, plus a copy of Crysis Remastered. There's also a free tier if you want to see what the service has to offer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit