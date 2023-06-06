Nvidia's AI Can Chat With Gamers—Why Your Play May Never Be the Same

Nvidia's new system allows AI to have conversations with human players.

A game demo run by AI generates 'memories' for non-player characters.

AI is helping game designers build more realistic environments.

The next gaming opponent you face could be controlled by artificial intelligence (AI).

Nvidia recently unveiled a new AI system that can react and hold a conversation with humans. It's part of a growing wave of AI gaming innovations that could transform how you play.

"With the use of AI incorporated into gameplay, users are now facing a less predictable enemy," Lucas Hamrick, the CEO of tech firm ORE Sys, told Lifewire in an email interview. "With AI controlling the game's characters, users are experiencing computer-controlled players that can evolve their strategy as the sequence unfolds. This will allow for a more competitive interaction and different outcomes from the same sequence, enhancing the gaming experience."

Chatty AI Gaming Bots

Nvidia showed off ACE for Games, a system designed to bring game characters to life using natural language conversation, audio-to-facial expression, and text-to-speech / speech-to-text capabilities. During the Computex 2023 keynote, Nvidia demonstrated a game where an NPC named Jin, who runs a ramen noodle shop, interacted with a human player who asked questions with voice and got back realistic-sounding answers.

This will help every player have an experience that is unique to their situation and allow gamers to get more out of their gameplay experiences than previously was available.

"Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the interactivity players can have with game characters and dramatically increase immersion in games," said John Spitzer, vice president of developer and performance technology at NVIDIA, in the news release. "Building on our expertise in AI and decades of experience working with game developers, NVIDIA is spearheading the use of generative AI in games."

Nvidia's AI system can be used to generate interactive responses from non-player characters (NPCs), backgrounds, and other content that is used to enhance the individual user experience, Hamrick said. AI can orient content at something specific to the player's gaming habits.

"This will help every player have an experience that is unique to their situation and allow gamers to get more out of their gameplay experiences than previously was available," he added. "The NPCs and other computer-controlled characters will now have something besides pre-programmed responses to interact with. These types of opportunities will enhance the real-life feel of the gaming experience with features like a naturally flowing conversation or non-verbal feedback from NPCs during the play of the game."

Generative AI Boosts Creativity

Stanford University researchers recently built a game demo called Smallville using ChatGPT. The game follows 25 tiny characters as they go about their daily routines, like sleeping, eating, and conversing. The characters took on their assigned lives and could retrieve memories.

"Generative agents wake up, cook breakfast, and head to work; artists paint, while authors write; they form opinions, notice each other, and initiate conversations; they remember and reflect on days past as they plan the next day," write the authors in a preprint paper, that has not yet peer-reviewed.

New tools powered by AI could also help game designers create more realistic environments, Ilman Shazhaev, the co-founder of gaming company Farcana, said in an email interview. Recent developments have introduced specialized tools for creating gaming environments and 2D artwork.

"In our case, the research we are conducting in the field of data collection and its subsequent processing using AI is a game-changer," he added. "We collect data from players in the gaming industry during active gameplay phases, using various devices, and leverage this data in various sectors such as business and medicine. This presents a monumental shift in the role of players and how they contribute to shaping the future."

Despite the high-tech hype, some AI games are taking a look backward. AI enthusiasts have used ChatGPT to recreate classic games like Pong and Snake. The AI system has also been used to write original game code and generate story ideas and dialogue for text-based role-playing games.

In the future, AI will offer even more specific content oriented toward individual players, Hamrick predicted. He said AI's ability to synchronize gameplay with social media accounts would allow gamers to collaborate.

"This type of interaction will allow the AI to be a shared experience amongst other group members, creating a more challenging gameplay sequence and additional unique gaming experiences for the group members," he added.