News > Software & Apps Nvidia Shows Off Instant NeRF AI That Turns 2D Photos Into 3D Objects It takes just milliseconds for eye-catching results By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 25, 2022 12:10PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Programming a 3D space is meticulous work for artists and game designers, but Nvidia just unveiled a nifty technology that could simplify the process. The company just showed off an AI called Neural Radiance Field, or Instant NeRF, as illustrated in an official Nvidia blog post. Instant NeRF uses advanced algorithms to transform 2D photos into fully 3D objects, and it only takes "tens of milliseconds" to produce results. Nvidia The tech can interpolate any visual information the 2D images did not capture, such as relative depth, creating a 3D object in the blink of an eye. Nvidia has been working on this AI for a while, but the speed of Instant NeRF is a newly announced concept, as older workups took much longer. The company sees a multitude of uses for Instant NeRF, from training robots to helping autonomous driving systems understand space. Nvidia also envisions a future for the process in gaming, entertainment, and architecture, among other fields. "Instant NeRF could be as important to 3D as digital cameras, and JPEG compression have been to 2D photography—vastly increasing the speed, ease, and reach of 3D capture and sharing," says David Luebke, vice president for graphics research. Instant NeRF has been optimized to run on Nvidia GPUs, but the company says it works best on cards with tensor cores, so as to provide a bit of a performance boost for artificial intelligence algorithms. However, they have not announced if there is a consumer version on the horizon and what that would look like. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit