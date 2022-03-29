News > Computers Nvidia Officially Launches GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU It's a brute! By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 29, 2022 12:29PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The graphics card battle for superiority continues to gather momentum, and now market leader Nvidia has thrown down a serious gauntlet. The company has officially launched the long-awaited GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU, as announced via press release. What's more? Nvidia touts this card as the "world's fastest," and they might actually be on to something. Nvidia Let's take a look at some specs. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti features a whopping 10,752 CUDA cores, with 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs, and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. It's also stuffed with 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X memory. What does that mean for gamers and content creators? A serious uptick in speed and performance when compared to previous iterations. Nvidia says the RTX 3090 Ti is over 60 percent faster than the RTX 2080 Ti and nine percent faster than its immediate predecessor, the RTX 3090. Of course, with great power comes great fiscal responsibility. These graphics cards start at $1,999. There are also some serious energy requirements. You’ll need a power supply that, at minimum, delivers 850 watts and a 16-pin PCIe Gen5 power cable. For its part, Nvidia is packing in an adapter dongle, as most power supplies don’t ship with the appropriate cables for this setup. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is available now from card providers such as ASUS, Galax, MSI, PNY, and Zotac. There is also a limited Founder’s Edition available for Best Buy online customers. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit