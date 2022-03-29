Nvidia Officially Launches GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU

The graphics card battle for superiority continues to gather momentum, and now market leader Nvidia has thrown down a serious gauntlet.

The company has officially launched the long-awaited GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU, as announced via press release. What's more? Nvidia touts this card as the "world's fastest," and they might actually be on to something.

Nvidia

Let's take a look at some specs. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti features a whopping 10,752 CUDA cores, with 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs, and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. It's also stuffed with 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X memory.

What does that mean for gamers and content creators? A serious uptick in speed and performance when compared to previous iterations. Nvidia says the RTX 3090 Ti is over 60 percent faster than the RTX 2080 Ti and nine percent faster than its immediate predecessor, the RTX 3090.

Of course, with great power comes great fiscal responsibility. These graphics cards start at $1,999. There are also some serious energy requirements. You’ll need a power supply that, at minimum, delivers 850 watts and a 16-pin PCIe Gen5 power cable.

For its part, Nvidia is packing in an adapter dongle, as most power supplies don’t ship with the appropriate cables for this setup.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is available now from card providers such as ASUS, Galax, MSI, PNY, and Zotac. There is also a limited Founder’s Edition available for Best Buy online customers.