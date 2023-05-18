Nvidia Announces New Surprisingly Budget-Friendly GeForce RTX 4060 GPU

Nvidia just announced some new GPUs that are easy on the old bank account, relatively speaking.

The company's spate of new chipsets is in the GeForce RTX 4060 series. The entry-level version of this GPU costs $300 and is being marketed directly to creators, with Nvidia announcing that the chips have been optimized for 110 of the most popular creative apps, like Canvas, Broadcast, and Omniverse.

Nvidia

There’s real-time rendering and ray-tracing, thanks to DLSS 3 technology, and the ability to quickly whip up AI content, thanks to the efficient Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture. This is the first time the Ada Lovelace architecture has been integrated into a chip under $500. The company says the new chips are 45 percent faster than the previous generation, with third-gen RT cores.

Though the RTX 4060 chips start at $300, they increase to $400 for the flagship RTX 4060 Ti. This GPU throws in 8GB of RAM and is being pitched as a direct successor to gaming-centric chips like the 3060 Ti and the 2060 Super. These chips excel with modern PC gaming titles, but only if you prioritize high frame rates over resolution.

The RTX 4060 Ti is available from May 24, while the standard RTX 4060 won’t ship until July.

A beefier 4060 Ti with 16GB of RAM ($500) is also coming in July. Additionally, there are rumors that rival AMD is prepping a similar set of desktop GPUs for release in June.