Nvidia and Google Team Up to Improve Cloud Gaming on Chromebooks — What to Know

Nvidia is bringing GeForce now to Chrome browsers with an advanced feature set, in addition to teaming up with Google to build Chromebooks specifically for cloud gaming.

To that end, the specs have received a fairly massive upgrade. As of today, GeForce Now RTX 3080 users will be able to stream PC games on Chrome browsers at up to 1600p and 120 frames per second. Previously, the cap was 1440p and 120fps.

Nvidia

The companies also plan support a new line of Chromebooks custom-built for cloud gaming. This trio of laptops also allows for 1600p resolution and displays with at least 120fps, depending on the model.

To lure in customers, anyone who purchases the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, or the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook gets three free months of GeForce Now RTX 3080 (the highest tier) to try out cloud gaming for themselves. This is also applicable to current subscribers who purchase one of these Chromebooks.

What makes these laptops great for cloud gaming? All three include high-res displays with quick refresh rates, dedicated gaming keyboards, WiFi 6 compatibility, immersive audio, and more.

As for GeForce Now, Nvidia is also touting a number of titles that will be arriving on the platform in the coming weeks. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide comes to the service on November 30, with a closed beta starting this week. Other titles launching this week include Rabbids: Party of Legends, LEGO Bricktales, Scorn, and many more.