Nubia’s Latest Gaming Smartphone Is an Absolute Beast

There are phones that can play games, which is just about any smartphone, and then there are models designed from the ground up for serious gamers.

Smartphone manufacturer Nubia specializes in the latter and has just announced its latest and greatest gaming-adjacent smartphone, the RedMagic 7S Pro. This newest phone is a major advancement over last year’s 6S Pro, which is saying something as that model was already plenty beefy.

Nubia

First up, the "ten-layer multi-dimensional cooling system," with internal RGB-equipped fans that spin up to 20,000rpm to keep the components from overheating even when overclocking the system for graphically intensive games. You can even purchase the phone with transparent backplates to watch this cooling system do its thing.

Nubia has outfitted the RedMagic 7S Pro with the newest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. However, that’s not all. These phones also include a secondary "dedicated gaming chip" called the Red Core 1 to handle audio, RGB lighting, frame rate stabilization, and haptic feedback, among other tasks.

You can outfit these phones with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and there is an actual 3.5mm headphone jack, another boon for gamers looking for low latency performance. The 7S Pro even includes shoulder triggers and dual haptic vibration motors, offering a console-like gaming experience.

Nubia

This is a phone primarily for gamers, so the other specs take a backseat. The battery and cameras are both squarely mid-range, though the 6.8-inch FHD AMOLED display is nice and features a 120Hz refresh rate with 960Hz touch sampling,

Preorders start on August 2, and the phone officially releases on August 9. Prices begin at $729 for the base model.

