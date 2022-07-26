News > Gaming Nubia’s Latest Gaming Smartphone Is an Absolute Beast 18GB of RAM, cooling fans, and a dedicated gaming chip By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2022 12:27PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming There are phones that can play games, which is just about any smartphone, and then there are models designed from the ground up for serious gamers. Smartphone manufacturer Nubia specializes in the latter and has just announced its latest and greatest gaming-adjacent smartphone, the RedMagic 7S Pro. This newest phone is a major advancement over last year’s 6S Pro, which is saying something as that model was already plenty beefy. Nubia First up, the "ten-layer multi-dimensional cooling system," with internal RGB-equipped fans that spin up to 20,000rpm to keep the components from overheating even when overclocking the system for graphically intensive games. You can even purchase the phone with transparent backplates to watch this cooling system do its thing. Nubia has outfitted the RedMagic 7S Pro with the newest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. However, that’s not all. These phones also include a secondary "dedicated gaming chip" called the Red Core 1 to handle audio, RGB lighting, frame rate stabilization, and haptic feedback, among other tasks. You can outfit these phones with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and there is an actual 3.5mm headphone jack, another boon for gamers looking for low latency performance. The 7S Pro even includes shoulder triggers and dual haptic vibration motors, offering a console-like gaming experience. Nubia This is a phone primarily for gamers, so the other specs take a backseat. The battery and cameras are both squarely mid-range, though the 6.8-inch FHD AMOLED display is nice and features a 120Hz refresh rate with 960Hz touch sampling, Preorders start on August 2, and the phone officially releases on August 9. Prices begin at $729 for the base model. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit