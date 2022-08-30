News > Social Media Now You Can Use Twitter to Share a Secret With 150 Close Friends Twitter Circle is available for everyone By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2022 12:05PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Twitter has officially rolled out its Twitter Circle feature to everyone after testing it in beta with a select group since May. The company dropped the news in a tweet this morning, announcing that anyone on the platform can now access the feature. Twitter Circle allows you to send tweets to a limited audience of up to 150 of your nearest and dearest friends. Unsplash / Jeremy Bezanger This feature has obvious benefits, as these selective tweets would be free from online trolls, employers, and other prying eyes. In theory, Twitter Circle will allow for more intimate and nuanced conversations without the threat of hijack from outside parties. Posts cannot be shared outside of the circle, which is nice, though people can still screenshot the content and tweet it to a general audience. In other words, exercising some caution is still recommended. You can add anyone to your circle, even if they don't follow you, which could be a quick-and-dirty way to have a conversation about a shared interest, such as sports or, uh, Star Trek. The platform also makes it easy to remove someone from a circle if they start acting up or if you just want to rule your circle with an iron fist. The feature is available right now to anyone with an active Twitter account. The process has also been streamlined from the beta, as there is a Twitter Circle option directly on the "compose tweet" menu. Just click the dropdown, choose your participants, and go hog wild. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit