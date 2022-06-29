News > Social Media Now You Can Pay For Even More Snapchat Snapchat+ adds exclusive features and early access By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 29, 2022 11:47AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming If you've wanted a little more out of Snapchat, there's a new Snapchat+ subscription tier for that. The app's new Snapchat+ subscription provides more features, which you can pay a monthly fee to use (or test out early, in some instances). While Snapchat hasn't gone into detail about these features, the implication seems to be that it will act as a sort of early access testing ground, with some additional perks on the side. Chesnot / Contributor / Getty Images A Snapchat+ subscription will, according to Snapchat, "... deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of our community and allow us to provide prioritized support." Membership grants access to some unspecified exclusive app features, but there's more to it. Members will also be able to try some features out before they release to the rest of the user base—possibly also providing feedback to help refine them, but Snapchat hasn't commented on this. In some cases, subscribers will also be able to test experimental features well before they go live (or are axed). Snapchat+ is available now for $3.99 per month for users in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK. To sign up, you just have to select the Snapchat+ option from your personal Snapchat profile page. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit