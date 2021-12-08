News > Gaming Now You Can Buy Just the OLED Switch Dock, if You Want You'll need to provide or purchase the cables, though By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 8, 2021 11:08AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Nintendo has put the dock for the Switch OLED up for sale separately, in case you want an extra TV connection or want to update your old dock. Anyone who's been looking for a new or extra dock for their Switch or has been waiting for a slight upgrade can now buy an OLED dock as a separate hardware accessory, according to Nintendo Life. So if you already have a Switch or want a new/additional dock for it, you have one more option available. Nintendo The main differences between the OLED dock and the original dock are the addition of a LAN port and a removable backplate. The LAN port replaces one of the two USB ports from the original dock, so that's one less wired controller connection, but it gives you an alternative option to using wifi. The back plate is more of a cosmetic change, which keeps the connected cables covered up and tidy. However, you'll have to purchase or supply your own cables for the OLED dock. It's currently being sold standalone, so it doesn't include the necessary AC power cable or HDMI cable to connect to your TV. If you want to use the LAN port, you'll also need an ethernet cable, as well. Nintendo Switch OLED docks are available for purchase directly through Nintendo's online store and will set you back $69.99 ($87.49 for Canadians). If you also order the necessary cables, the total will be closer to $108 ($29.99 for the AC adapter, $7.99 for the HDMI cable). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit