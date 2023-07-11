Hands On: Nothing Phone 2 Is a Gadget Lover's Dream Device

The Nothing Phone 2 is a gorgeous device, easily on par with the best of Apple.

Nothing Phone 2 price starts at a manageable $599 and is available for pre-order now.

I still miss iMessages and MagSafe.

Lifewire / Rob LeFebvre

The Nothing Phone (2) is a gadget lover's dream that made even this iPhone fan's iOS-dedicated heart go pitter-pat.

I rock an iPhone 12 Pro Max for my daily work, but, as many tech heads do, I occasionally wonder what it's like on the other side. The chance to try out the new Nothing Phone (2) for a long weekend had me excited. Here's what I found.

First off, the Nothing Phone 2 is visually stunning. The clear back shows off the cool newly updated Glyph interface and just looks cool. The lighter gray shapes and, well, fins, I guess, don't seem to have any functional use, but they are certainly arresting to look at. I got plenty of comments on the light notifications that show up when you flip over the phone face-down on a flat surface. In a noisy bar, this is super helpful to keep an eye on whether you have a notification coming in or not.

The rounded glass back is a pleasure to hold and just feels good in my hand, though it does tend to slip around a bit when on cloth. Otherwise, the Nothing Phone 2 looks a lot like my iPhone—rounded corners, dark gray walls with antenna bands embedded, and a gorgeous display on the front. In fact, if it weren't for the slightly different position of the buttons on the Nothing phone (including not having a vibration toggle like the iPhone), it could fit into my iPhone Pro Max case just fine.

Composing With Glyphs

Let me talk a little more about this Glyph interface. There are 11 LED strips on the back that you can see through the rounded glass. Flip the Nothing Phone over onto its face, and they all flash in sequence from bottom to top. It’s, well, flashy fun. When you get a text or other notification, certain glyphs light up in different patterns depending on the app the notification is from. Plug in your phone with the Glyph interface up, and the bottom strip will light up with a green section showing you how much charge you have. Wiggle your phone a bit to activate this; it’s a lovely way to know when your Nothing Phone 2 is ready to go.

Back view of the Nothing Phone 2. Lifewire / Rob LeFebvre

There’s also a Glyph composer app that lets you produce and record your own Glyph notifications for custom ringtones and notifications right on the phone. It’s pretty slick.

In addition, third-party ride-share and delivery apps can take advantage of this interface and count down the time it takes for your car or food delivery to show up. So far, all we could test this with was Uber, but Nothing promises more integration in the future.

Nothing OS: Visually Stunning

I love iOS; I'm not much of a visual tinkerer, I stopped jailbreaking my iPhones several generations ago. That said, I really enjoyed the unique look of Nothing OS. It's a black and white monochrome theme set that makes everything unique looking. There are red accents on various widgets (like the clock with its bright red second hand), which adds a little cool tech vibe to the whole thing.

Nothing Phone 2. Lifewire / Rob LeFebvre

Adding widgets to various pages is easy, and it took only a little while to figure out the default gestures (swiping from the right edge to the left is "go back." That one took a while. I also keep swiping from the top as you do for Spotlight on iOS; I'm still learning to use the Google search bar at the bottom and to swipe up to get all the apps not on the home page.

It's a cooler look than my iPhone, though the monochrome apps all start to look the same, especially when logos are too similar (looking at you, Google Lens and Instagram). Still, having this in my pocket was fun, and I may look at some theming apps for my iPhone when I hop back over to iOS after I'm done testing.

The Bottom Line

Nothing Phone 2 is a strong contender for an Android phone I might switch to. It charges super fast on USB-C and wireless, has a gorgeous, cyberpunk-esque look and feel, and it feels good in my hand and pocket.

I do miss a couple of things from the Apple world, however. Nothing Phone 2 doesn’t have Magsafe, so my wallet and car chargers don’t stick. I also miss iMessage, and while I don’t care about green or blue bubbles, group chats with iOS users are confusing and sometimes split into single chats with each individual person in the group chat. That’s annoying.

Nothing Phone 2 has a beautiful back. Lifewire / Rob LeFebvre

I was able to manage the rest of my app life on Nothing OS with ease, though, and some apps, like Facebook and Messenger, seem to work even a bit better than they do on iOS. I also love the way I can tap and hold a notification and take action, like replying to a text message or going directly to a BeReal post.

How Much Will Nothing Phone 2 Cost, Though?

The Nothing Phone 1 was the talk of the tech world thanks to its $299 price. The Nothing Phone 2 has a more premium look, feel, and higher-end specs overall, so it makes sense that it would be a bit more expensive. Still, compared to my iPhone Pro Max, Nothing Phone 2 starting at $599 is a pretty great deal.

The Nothing Phone 2 will launch in the US and Canada starting on the Nothing Phone release date of July 17 at 4 AM ET. You can pre-order your very own right now (July 11). Nothing is also doing a fancy "Nothing Drop" event in Manhattan on July 13, as well, letting folks there be the very first to actually buy the device.

