Nothing Phone 2 Gets a System Update With New Features and Camera Improvements

The Nothing Phone 2 has already received a beefy software update, despite releasing today in several markets.

The change-log indicates all kinds of improvements to the camera system, including 2x zoom for portrait mode, motion capture in 50 MP mode, an increase in HDR effectiveness across the board, better photo clarity at zoom rates between 4x and 10x, better integration with third-party camera apps, and reduced shooting lag with videos. There’s also an improved stabilization algorithm for steady shots.

Nothing

The update goes beyond camera improvements, however, with new software that increases battery life and charging performance in extreme weather conditions. The wireless charging feature also got a bit of an upgrade. The various ways to unlock the phone, including facial recognition and fingerprint sensing, have all gotten a speed boost with this updated OS.

There’s a new algorithm to improve network stability and the unique Glyph Composer has gotten an associated refresh via the Play Store, allowing users to create their own Glyph ringtones and visual patterns. The Glyph system also now keeps track of Uber rides. Finally, there are some new wallpapers to choose from and the ability to add widgets to the lock screen.

Of course, early software updates are also about squashing bugs, so there’s plenty of that here. Bugs related to Quick Settings and NFC integration have been fixed, in addition to a number of unnamed bugs.

The Nothing Phone 2 just became widely available today, so this robust update is a good sign of things to come. The well-reviewed smartphone starts at $599.