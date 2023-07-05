Nothing Phone (2) Out Next Week, Adds So Much More Glyph Magic

Nothing Phone (2) is almost here, and it has so much more Glyph capability than the previous version, including a new app specifically for programming the LED.

The Phone (2) from Nothing is almost here, is actually bound for the US this time, and teases a more complex Glyph interface.

Now that "this summer" is here, Nothing is finally getting ready to launch its new flagship Phone (2) around the world. While we still don't have a complete list of specs, it does appear that the follow-up device will build and improve upon what we've seen in the Phone (1).

Nothing

While a recent tweet from Nothing teased "premium performance" (with no other details), Marques Brownlee on YouTube was able to preview the Phone (2) and offer a limited side-by-side comparison. Most immediately noticeable is the slightly revamped design of the Glyph LED lights along the back, providing a similar pattern to the Phone (1) but with the five LEDs separated to 11 now.

Each light strip is made up of several LED sections resulting in 12 adjustable LEDs for the Phone (1) and now 33 for the Phone (2). It's a change that will allow for more complex light patterns and arrangements that can be used in a number of ways across all sorts of apps. Out of the box, the Glyph LEDs on the Phone (2) can indicate battery power, volume, notifications, and timers.

Nothing

Nothing and Brownlee both showed off a new Glyph Composer app that allows you to create your own custom ringtone, complete with custom Glyph light patterns. Glyph Composer will also support multiple sound packs—including a batch of custom sounds provided by house music group Swedish House Mafia.

Nothing's Phone (2) is set to launch on Tuesday, July 11, at 11 a.m. ET—though pricing details have yet to be revealed. However, we can presume it will likely cost about the same, or maybe a bit more since it's meant to improve upon the earlier model, than the $299 Phone (1)'s Beta Membership.