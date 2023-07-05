News > Phones Nothing Phone (2) Out Next Week, Adds So Much More Glyph Magic Create custom ringtones and light patterns, set timers and notifications, and more By Rob Rich Rob Rich News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 5, 2023 12:54PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Nothing Phone (2) is almost here, and it has so much more Glyph capability than the previous version, including a new app specifically for programming the LED. The Phone (2) from Nothing is almost here, is actually bound for the US this time, and teases a more complex Glyph interface. Now that "this summer" is here, Nothing is finally getting ready to launch its new flagship Phone (2) around the world. While we still don't have a complete list of specs, it does appear that the follow-up device will build and improve upon what we've seen in the Phone (1). Nothing While a recent tweet from Nothing teased "premium performance" (with no other details), Marques Brownlee on YouTube was able to preview the Phone (2) and offer a limited side-by-side comparison. Most immediately noticeable is the slightly revamped design of the Glyph LED lights along the back, providing a similar pattern to the Phone (1) but with the five LEDs separated to 11 now. Each light strip is made up of several LED sections resulting in 12 adjustable LEDs for the Phone (1) and now 33 for the Phone (2). It's a change that will allow for more complex light patterns and arrangements that can be used in a number of ways across all sorts of apps. Out of the box, the Glyph LEDs on the Phone (2) can indicate battery power, volume, notifications, and timers. Nothing Nothing and Brownlee both showed off a new Glyph Composer app that allows you to create your own custom ringtone, complete with custom Glyph light patterns. Glyph Composer will also support multiple sound packs—including a batch of custom sounds provided by house music group Swedish House Mafia. Nothing's Phone (2) is set to launch on Tuesday, July 11, at 11 a.m. ET—though pricing details have yet to be revealed. However, we can presume it will likely cost about the same, or maybe a bit more since it's meant to improve upon the earlier model, than the $299 Phone (1)'s Beta Membership. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit