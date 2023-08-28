Nothing Brings Phone (2)’s Monochromatic Theme to Its First Smartphone

Now Phone (1) owners don’t have to be so envious of anyone with a Phone (2).

Nothing has released a substantial software update for its first smartphone, the Phone (1).

The company announced the update through its official Discord server. "A new chapter for our first smartphone to market," wrote Rob Godwin, Nothing's community manager. "Upgrade to Nothing OS 2.0 for exciting new features, enhanced customization and improved functionality."

New additions include the Phone (2) 's signature theme set, which gives everything a unique monochromatic look. Nothing has also brought over the Phone (2) 's Quick Settings widgets. They allow you to flip a switch when you want to toggle certain features of the Phone (1), such as its rear Glyph lights. You can now also add the widgets to your device's lock screen. Additionally, the update adds the option to enable 'essential' Glyph notifications for your most important apps and contacts. In practice, those keep the Phone (1) 's rear Glyph lights on until you've addressed the notification. Elsewhere, the addition of the Clone app allows Phone (1) users to run two instances of the same app on one device. That's useful for those who need to manage multiple social media accounts without much fuss.

Phone 1. Thai Nguyen

Nothing OS 2.0 is based on Android 13. Nothing is currently beta testing a version of its skin that runs on Android 14, though that update doesn't have a release date yet. If your Phone (1) hasn't prompted you to install Nothing OS 2.0 yet, you can manually attempt to download the update by navigating to the 'System Update' section of the Settings menu. Nothing never released the Phone (1) in the US, but the Phone (2) is available now for $599 and up.