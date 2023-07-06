News > Smart & Connected Life Nothing Unveils New Color for Ear (2) Buds and Improves Software Now you have a dedicated equalizer By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 12:16PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life AI & Everyday Life News Looking for earbuds that are "mighty little things?" The Ear (2) just got a new color and some additional features for the Nothing X app, so yeah, they probably qualify. London-based Nothing has garnered a ton of buzz thanks to its unique product designs, and now the company is back with some advancements for its Ear (2) line of earbuds. First up, Nothing has launched the well-regarded earbuds in a new color. They are now available in black, in addition to the original white hue. The new silicone earbuds still carry the company’s distinct design language, with a transparent casing, a smoky finish, and a matte black internal casing, as described in an email to Lifewire. Nothing Internally, these are still the same earbuds, with those custom 11.6mm dynamic drivers to create rich bass tones, LHDC 5.0 integration for hi-res audio, and a battery that gets 36 hours of use per charge. The integrated software, however, has received some nifty features. There’s a brand-new advanced equalizer, complete with a revamped graphical interface for making adjustments. This equalizer is, obviously, available for both the white and black Ear (2) models. The affiliated Nothing X app also received a new noise reduction feature to further assist with eliminating unwanted noise. Ear (2) buds boast built-in ANC, so there’s really no need to use this toolset. However, the budget-friendly Ear (stick) line of earbuds lacks active noise cancellation, so the app update is worth checking out. Nothing The software updates are available now, as are the black earbuds. You can pick a pair up for $150 from Nothing’s online store or via select digital and brick-and-mortar retail outlets. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit