Nothing Unveils New Color for Ear (2) Buds and Improves Software

Looking for earbuds that are "mighty little things?" The Ear (2) just got a new color and some additional features for the Nothing X app, so yeah, they probably qualify.

London-based Nothing has garnered a ton of buzz thanks to its unique product designs, and now the company is back with some advancements for its Ear (2) line of earbuds.

First up, Nothing has launched the well-regarded earbuds in a new color. They are now available in black, in addition to the original white hue. The new silicone earbuds still carry the company’s distinct design language, with a transparent casing, a smoky finish, and a matte black internal casing, as described in an email to Lifewire.

Nothing

Internally, these are still the same earbuds, with those custom 11.6mm dynamic drivers to create rich bass tones, LHDC 5.0 integration for hi-res audio, and a battery that gets 36 hours of use per charge. The integrated software, however, has received some nifty features. There’s a brand-new advanced equalizer, complete with a revamped graphical interface for making adjustments. This equalizer is, obviously, available for both the white and black Ear (2) models.

The affiliated Nothing X app also received a new noise reduction feature to further assist with eliminating unwanted noise. Ear (2) buds boast built-in ANC, so there’s really no need to use this toolset. However, the budget-friendly Ear (stick) line of earbuds lacks active noise cancellation, so the app update is worth checking out.

Nothing

The software updates are available now, as are the black earbuds. You can pick a pair up for $150 from Nothing’s online store or via select digital and brick-and-mortar retail outlets.