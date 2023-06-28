Nokia's New G42 Smartphone Is Designed for Easy Self Repairs

Finally, some smartphone manufacturers are realizing that the ability to repair your phone should be built-in and easily accessible.

HMD just announced a new Nokia phone, the G42, that is designed for easy DIY repairs.

The body's design allows for near-immediate access to the screen, battery, back cover, and charging port, and the company paired up with iFixit to supply replacement parts. To that end, iFixit will sell individual replacement parts and comprehensive repair tools. Parent company HMD says this self-repair program will remain in place for five years.

HMD

Of course, a smartphone is more than swappable components and repairable charging ports. There are some serious specs to dive into. The Nokia G42 boasts a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a nice 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. And extra-durable Gorilla Glass protects some of these components.

The 5,000 mAh battery should get you around three days of normal use before requiring a charge. HMD claims it will retain 80 percent of its original capacity even after 800 charging cycles. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a microSD card slot, and a water-resistant frame. The whole thing is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ chipset, with RAM options up to 6GB and 128GB of internal storage that’s upgradeable via the card mentioned above slot.

The Nokia G42 launches today in European markets and is available in purple and gray, with prices starting at around $200 for the base model. The company has yet to announce plans regarding a launch in the USA.