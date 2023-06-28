News > Phones Nokia's New G42 Smartphone Is Designed for Easy Self Repairs And it boasts a 50MP main camera and 6.5” display By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 11:46AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Finally, some smartphone manufacturers are realizing that the ability to repair your phone should be built-in and easily accessible. HMD just announced a new Nokia phone, the G42, that is designed for easy DIY repairs. The body's design allows for near-immediate access to the screen, battery, back cover, and charging port, and the company paired up with iFixit to supply replacement parts. To that end, iFixit will sell individual replacement parts and comprehensive repair tools. Parent company HMD says this self-repair program will remain in place for five years. HMD Of course, a smartphone is more than swappable components and repairable charging ports. There are some serious specs to dive into. The Nokia G42 boasts a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a nice 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. And extra-durable Gorilla Glass protects some of these components. The 5,000 mAh battery should get you around three days of normal use before requiring a charge. HMD claims it will retain 80 percent of its original capacity even after 800 charging cycles. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a microSD card slot, and a water-resistant frame. The whole thing is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ chipset, with RAM options up to 6GB and 128GB of internal storage that’s upgradeable via the card mentioned above slot. The Nokia G42 launches today in European markets and is available in purple and gray, with prices starting at around $200 for the base model. The company has yet to announce plans regarding a launch in the USA. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit