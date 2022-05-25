News > Gaming No Man's Sky's Leviathan Event Plays With Time Loops Completing it will also net you an organic frigate By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 25, 2022 10:52AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming A new limited-time Leviathan expedition has begun in No Man's Sky, offering time-loop shenanigans and the promise of an organic frigate. Hello Games revealed its latest expedition event for No Man's Sky, called Leviathan, which includes a time-looping storyline and loads of new game rewards. Unlike the recent Outlaws update, the Leviathan expedition doesn't add a bunch of new gameplay elements—it's more of a special event to earn cool stuff for a limited time. Hello Games No Man's Sky's seventh expedition traps players in a strange time-loop that's somehow tied to the titular Leviathan creature. According to Hello Games, the loop is intended to add a sort of roguelike element to the standard gameplay, where death is more likely and failure will reset some progress. However, even when things get reset after death, some progress towards figuring out what's happening (and how to fix it) will carry over. Player loadouts are also randomized and will change with each death. But the trick is that as more and more members of the community complete goals, the quality of your randomized gear will improve. Some of the rewards you can unlock for completing various expedition goals include the Whalestalker Cloak and Temporal Starship Trail cosmetic items. But the big reward (figuratively and literally) is the new organic frigate you'll be able to add to your fleet. You won't be able to use it in place of your larger freighter, so no building a base inside of it, but you will be able to send it on missions. The free Leviathan expedition starts today on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles and it will be available for about six weeks—so roughly until the end of June or beginning of July. You can access it by starting a new game in the main menu and selecting the event. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit