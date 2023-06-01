News > Gaming ‘No Man’s Sky’ Finally Launches on Mac, Supporting PC Cross-Play and Saves Enjoy seven years worth of updates and expansions By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 1, 2023 11:16AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming After close to seven years, No Man's Sky is finally making its debut on Mac computers, bringing all of the game's previous updates and expansions. With its rocky 2016 launch well and truly behind it, No Man's Sky has been steadily making its way to just about every modern gaming platform—all we need now is a mobile port. Because today the practically infinite spacefaring adventure is out on Mac computers, and it's brought a couple of extra perks along with it. Hello Games This new port of the ever-expanding sci-fi action survival exploration (and sometimes city management) romp offers a similar experience to the PC version. Controller support, loading optimization, fancy graphical effects, and MetalFX upscaling to pretty up the visuals while maintaining performance. It will contain all of the previous game updates and expansions that have come before it—from Foundation to Interceptor and presumably beyond. But perhaps the biggest feature this new Mac iteration brings to the party is cross-play and cross-save functionality with the PC version. You'll be able to enjoy multiplayer adventures with other Mac and PC players, as well as carry over your save data from the PC game without having to start over. No Man's Sky is out for Apple Silicon and i5 Intel-based Macs today via Steam, currently priced at $59.99—or free for those who already own the PC version on Steam. A Mac App Store release is also expected to roll out "soon," but Hello Games has not specified a date. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit