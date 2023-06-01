‘No Man’s Sky’ Finally Launches on Mac, Supporting PC Cross-Play and Saves

After close to seven years, No Man's Sky is finally making its debut on Mac computers, bringing all of the game's previous updates and expansions.

With its rocky 2016 launch well and truly behind it, No Man's Sky has been steadily making its way to just about every modern gaming platform—all we need now is a mobile port. Because today the practically infinite spacefaring adventure is out on Mac computers, and it's brought a couple of extra perks along with it.

Hello Games

This new port of the ever-expanding sci-fi action survival exploration (and sometimes city management) romp offers a similar experience to the PC version. Controller support, loading optimization, fancy graphical effects, and MetalFX upscaling to pretty up the visuals while maintaining performance. It will contain all of the previous game updates and expansions that have come before it—from Foundation to Interceptor and presumably beyond.

But perhaps the biggest feature this new Mac iteration brings to the party is cross-play and cross-save functionality with the PC version. You'll be able to enjoy multiplayer adventures with other Mac and PC players, as well as carry over your save data from the PC game without having to start over.

No Man's Sky is out for Apple Silicon and i5 Intel-based Macs today via Steam, currently priced at $59.99—or free for those who already own the PC version on Steam. A Mac App Store release is also expected to roll out "soon," but Hello Games has not specified a date.