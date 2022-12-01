Nintendo Updates to Clear A Few Bugs From Its Pokémon Games

Nintendo is finally addressing the buggy mess that is Pokemon Violet and Scarlet, issuing a patch and acknowledging the dismal performance.

Update version 1.1.0 of the Nintendo Switch exclusive titles fixes "select bugs," though the company did not list which issues this update clears up. For the uninitiated, Pokemon Violet and Scarlet are plagued with bugs throughout nearly every aspect of their playtime, from character pop-ins to excruciatingly slow frame rates (and beyond).



Nintendo properly announced one minor bug that has been fixed, as the music will now play correctly during battles with the Elite Four on the Victory Road path. Though the company did not list the many game-breaking bugs apparent at launch, they have at least acknowledged the problem with a statement.

"We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience," the company wrote in the update report. "We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games."

In addition to putting the kibosh on some, though not all, of the game's many bugs, this update introduces Season 1 of the Ranked Battles in the Battle Stadium.

The update is only 1GB, meaning it is doubtful that Nintendo and Game Freak have had a chance to alleviate many of the issues plaguing these titles. In other words, more updates are likely forthcoming.