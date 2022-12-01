News > Gaming Nintendo Updates to Clear A Few Bugs From Its Pokémon Games Lots of work still needs to be done By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 12:57PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Nintendo is finally addressing the buggy mess that is Pokemon Violet and Scarlet, issuing a patch and acknowledging the dismal performance. Update version 1.1.0 of the Nintendo Switch exclusive titles fixes "select bugs," though the company did not list which issues this update clears up. For the uninitiated, Pokemon Violet and Scarlet are plagued with bugs throughout nearly every aspect of their playtime, from character pop-ins to excruciatingly slow frame rates (and beyond). Nintendo Nintendo properly announced one minor bug that has been fixed, as the music will now play correctly during battles with the Elite Four on the Victory Road path. Though the company did not list the many game-breaking bugs apparent at launch, they have at least acknowledged the problem with a statement. "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience," the company wrote in the update report. "We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games." In addition to putting the kibosh on some, though not all, of the game's many bugs, this update introduces Season 1 of the Ranked Battles in the Battle Stadium. The update is only 1GB, meaning it is doubtful that Nintendo and Game Freak have had a chance to alleviate many of the issues plaguing these titles. In other words, more updates are likely forthcoming. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit