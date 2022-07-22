Nintendo Switch Sports Is Giving You More Moves

More moves and control options are headed to Nintendo Switch Sports, along with higher Pro League ranks for online play.

Much like Wii Sports Resort, Nintendo Switch Sports offers a collection of motion-controlled approximations of popular physical activities. And thanks to an upcoming software update, two of those activities are about to get more interesting.

A pair of new moves are being added to Volleyball, which Nintendo believes will spice up your future games. Both the Rocket Serve and Slide Attack are intended to make matches more unpredictable, and keep both you and your opponents on their toes. Though currently there's no explanation for how to pull these new moves off.

Soccer is also getting a dash, which you can pull off by moving your hands as though you're jogging in place, that will add more power to your in-game kicks. But on top of that, you'll also be able to strap a joy-con to your leg (presumably using the one included with physical copies of the game) for more "realistic" kicks. As in, with the joy-con attached, you'll be able to kick in real life to perform a kick in the game. Just be sure to account for your surroundings when you do.

Lastly, the update will be expanding the Pro League by adding two new ranks: S Rank and ∞ Rank. With the top spot moved, anyone currently maxed out at A Rank will be able to jump back in and strive for even bigger bragging rights.

The new update for Nintendo Switch Sports goes live on Tuesday, July 26th, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). A larger free content update that will add golf to the mix is also planned for the fall.