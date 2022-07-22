News > Gaming Nintendo Switch Sports Is Giving You More Moves Along with more joy-con options and Pro League ranks By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 22, 2022 12:37PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming More moves and control options are headed to Nintendo Switch Sports, along with higher Pro League ranks for online play. Much like Wii Sports Resort, Nintendo Switch Sports offers a collection of motion-controlled approximations of popular physical activities. And thanks to an upcoming software update, two of those activities are about to get more interesting. Nintendo A pair of new moves are being added to Volleyball, which Nintendo believes will spice up your future games. Both the Rocket Serve and Slide Attack are intended to make matches more unpredictable, and keep both you and your opponents on their toes. Though currently there's no explanation for how to pull these new moves off. Soccer is also getting a dash, which you can pull off by moving your hands as though you're jogging in place, that will add more power to your in-game kicks. But on top of that, you'll also be able to strap a joy-con to your leg (presumably using the one included with physical copies of the game) for more "realistic" kicks. As in, with the joy-con attached, you'll be able to kick in real life to perform a kick in the game. Just be sure to account for your surroundings when you do. Nintendo Lastly, the update will be expanding the Pro League by adding two new ranks: S Rank and ∞ Rank. With the top spot moved, anyone currently maxed out at A Rank will be able to jump back in and strive for even bigger bragging rights. The new update for Nintendo Switch Sports goes live on Tuesday, July 26th, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). A larger free content update that will add golf to the mix is also planned for the fall. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit