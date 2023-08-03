Nintendo's Switch Replacement Is Due, But What Will It Look Like?

The Switch is Nintendo's second-best-selling console ever.

Some of its best games have launched in the last year.

Nintendo's consoles are usually highly innovative but less technically advanced than rivals.

Nintendo Switch. Alvaro Reyes / Unsplash

The Switch is Nintendo's second-best-selling console ever and has shifted more games than any other console in its history. And yet the rumors say it could be replaced as soon as next year.

According to the Video Games Chronicle (VGC), software development kits for Nintendo's next-gen console are already with games developers, and the next-gen console will be released in the second half of 2024. But will it be a Switch 2? Or will Nintendo do what it usually does and develop something completely different?

"I think it is very likely that we see a Nintendo Switch 2 rather than a whole new console. The reason for this is that the current Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling consoles of all time. In my opinion, it would be a wise move by Nintendo to build upon that success rather than making something totally new," Eric, founder and writer at gaming site Streamers Playbook, told Lifewire via email.

Switch It Up

Nintendo's consoles are unlike anybody else's. Instead of offering the same thing, only faster and with better graphics, Nintendo comes up with entirely new concepts almost every time. The Gameboy brought handheld gaming out of the Game & Watch era. The N64 brought 3D gaming and introduced the analog joystick now used by everyone. The Wii brought the Wiimote and all the sports gamers that went with it.

And the Switch gave us a convertible console with removable controllers.

Nintendo Joy-Cons. Lucas Santos / Unsplash

The obvious move, then, is for Nintendo to come up with yet another surprise. On the other hand, there seems to be plenty of life in the Switch format yet. Nintendo's hardware and software sales are projected to fall more than 15% in the coming year, so the time seems right for a new, more powerful console.

But at the same time, Nintendo just launched Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which might be the best video game ever created, and it's running on six-year-old hardware that was pretty pedestrian even when it launched. BotW is already the ninth-best-selling Switch game of all time (18.51 million units), just months after launch.

This brings us to the reason for Nintendo's success. It makes great games, and its consoles are designed to facilitate that. Instead of expensive, cutting-edge graphics and performance, Nintendo invents neat gameplay ideas and designs games that manage to feel modern and fresh, even when they're over 30 years old.

"Nintendo tends to zig where everyone zags. I don't think they want to go into the CPU/GPU arms race that Sony/[Microsoft] are in," writes gamer and Nintendo fan fractal324 in a Verge comment thread.

Games like Zelda: BotW prove you can make utterly beautiful worlds without massive polygon counts and insane frame rates.

Nintendo Is Its Own Worst Enemy

But this is, in a way, Nintendo's biggest problem. Nintendo's audience doesn't want new hardware. A family with a Switch would much rather buy a new Switch game than pay for a whole new console—especially if their old games no longer work on the new device.

Even the Nintendo fans who are also gaming nerds don't necessarily want fancier graphics and so on. For many, the prospect of a new Nintendo console is exciting because it promises new gaming ideas, like the Wiimote or the N64's analog joystick, and not just because it has "better" graphics.

Vintage Nintendo Famicom. Possessed Photography / Unsplash

According to VGC's sources, the next-gen Nintendo console will also have a portable mode and accept physical game cartridges, just like the Switch, but these features alone don't mean we'll just be getting a Switch 2.

Personally, I'd love a Switch 2 that maybe redesigns those fiddly Joy-Cons, and is a little less clunky to hold but that also allows me to keep playing my existing Switch games. Otherwise, I'm happy to keep playing both Zelda's for the next couple of years, or at least until Nintendo comes up with another game so amazing that everyone just has to buy the console just to play it.

Oh, and Nintendo's best-selling console of all time? The DS. Another handheld.