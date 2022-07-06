News > Gaming Nintendo Switch OLED Gets Colorful Splatoon-Inspired Refresh It releases in August, ahead of Splatoon 3 By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2022 11:40AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming To those who think Nintendo relies too heavily on characters from the 1980s, enter the lovable goofballs that populate the Splatoon universe, a franchise that originated in 2015. The third edition of the mega-popular series is launching next month, and Nintendo is celebrating the release by readying a brand new Switch console to ship just ahead of it, the clumsily named Nintendo Switch—OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition. Nintendo This is the first cosmetic refresh of last year's OLED Switch, affectionally called the "SWOLED," and the new exterior is as colorful and off-kilter as the games that inspired it. There's plenty for Splatoon fans to love here, including blue and yellow Joy-Con controllers adorned with popular characters and a white dock covered in tell-tale graffiti. Otherwise, the console is the same one launched last year: a standard Switch model with a snazzy, slightly larger OLED display. Nintendo is also releasing a Splatoon-centric Nintendo Switch Pro controller and a colorful carrying case, but you must purchase them separately. Oddly, Splatoon 3 does not ship with the system. In the past, the company typically threw in the reference game with these special edition consoles. The third version of this cartoon squid-inspired "shooter" promises a beefed-up single-player campaign, a 4v4 multiplayer mode with plenty of new maps, and a brand new cooperative mode called Salmon Run. The console releases on August 26, ahead of Splatoon 3, which launches on September 9. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit