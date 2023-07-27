Nintendo Switch Gets 2 Classic Zelda Games in Time for the Weekend

Ready for some new (classic) Zelda adventures? Good, cause two new classic adventures just dropped for Nintendo Switch Online.

If you recently finished The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and are fiending for something, anything, to play that scratches that itch, you’re in luck.

Nintendo just dropped two classic Zelda titles onto its Switch Online platform, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons. Originally available for the Game Boy Color, these are top-down adventure games styled after SNES titles like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

Both games were originally released in 2001, and though they share certain similarities, each title stands on its own, with its own gimmick, power-ups, overworld, dungeons, and more. These are some of the best handheld Zelda games ever made, and some say they are some of the best in the franchise’s entire history. The pixel art is superb, the gameplay is fluid, and, well, you know the rest. It’s Zelda.

It’s worth noting that these are the original releases, unchanged since 2001, so you aren’t getting updated visuals like 2019’s remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, another Game Boy classic. But they are also free (more or less) and not $60.

Both titles are available today for download to paying Nintendo Online subscribers. You can access these games with a regular subscription, which costs $20 a year or $4 a month, so you don’t need to spring for the gussied-up Expansion Pack subscription.