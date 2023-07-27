News > Gaming Nintendo Switch Gets 2 Classic Zelda Games in Time for the Weekend Titles include ‘Oracle of Ages’ and ‘Seasons’ By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on July 27, 2023 12:00PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Ready for some new (classic) Zelda adventures? Good, cause two new classic adventures just dropped for Nintendo Switch Online. If you recently finished The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and are fiending for something, anything, to play that scratches that itch, you’re in luck. Nintendo just dropped two classic Zelda titles onto its Switch Online platform, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons. Originally available for the Game Boy Color, these are top-down adventure games styled after SNES titles like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. Nintendo Both games were originally released in 2001, and though they share certain similarities, each title stands on its own, with its own gimmick, power-ups, overworld, dungeons, and more. These are some of the best handheld Zelda games ever made, and some say they are some of the best in the franchise’s entire history. The pixel art is superb, the gameplay is fluid, and, well, you know the rest. It’s Zelda. It’s worth noting that these are the original releases, unchanged since 2001, so you aren’t getting updated visuals like 2019’s remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, another Game Boy classic. But they are also free (more or less) and not $60. Both titles are available today for download to paying Nintendo Online subscribers. You can access these games with a regular subscription, which costs $20 a year or $4 a month, so you don’t need to spring for the gussied-up Expansion Pack subscription. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit